"Doesn't want to be on your team" - Evander Kane's ex-wife Anna lashes out at Oilers fans defending $20,500,000 star

In an Instagram outburst, Anna Kane, the former wife of professional ice hockey player Evander Kane, didn't hesitate words as she unleashed a barrage of criticism against the Edmonton Oilers and their fans. The controversy surrounds Evander Kane's signing with the Oilers in July 2022, and the fiery commentary from Anna Kane highlights a series of issues that have come to the forefront.

Anna Kane took to her Instagram stories to express her thoughts, addressing the Oilers' fans who may have been critical of her role in her ex-husband's decision.

"The Oilers fans that think I'm the problem? He didn't want to sign there. Why do you think he waited so long?"

Anna Kane wasted no time in making her point clear. She questioned the fans who believed she was the primary issue in Evander's decision to sign with the Edmonton Oilers. According to her, Evander's reluctance to join the team was a significant factor, leading to a prolonged decision-making process.

However, Anna Kane expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome, citing a judge who appeared to prioritize hockey over her family matters, as evidenced by his mistake in her daughter's name.

"I forced him with the help of others (I won't disclose how) to stay in Canada because I was told by family I have in Alberta that Canadian judges were honest and fair. Oh yeah, my judge was obsessed with hockey and didn't even know my daughter's name. He called her 'Kennedy.' Did it seem like he cares? Can't even get her name right."

Source:- anna_kane Instagram

Anna Kane's Instagram outburst reveals Evander Kane's preferential team choices and desire for the spotlight

In another pointed remark, Evander Kane's ex-wife, Anna Kane, underscored Evander's desire to join either a Seattle team or a team in Los Angeles. She suggested that fans who defended his presence on the Edmonton Oilers roster might be doing so in vain, as he had other preferences and did not genuinely want to be on their team.

"He wanted to go to Seattle or an LA team. You are sticking up for someone who doesn't want to be on your team," said Kane.

Anna Kane continued her critique by alluding to Evander's alleged desire for media attention and the spotlight. She questioned the fans' support for a player who, in her opinion, appeared to be more interested in off-ice activities and celebrity status rather than focusing on his role with the Edmonton Oilers.

"They want to be on TMZ daily and be out on the scene. How do you all not see that?" Kane said.

Anna Kane's Instagram outburst sheds light on the complex dynamics surrounding Evander Kane's decision to join the Edmonton Oilers.