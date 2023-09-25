In a thrilling preseason matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, hockey fans were treated to an exciting display of talent on both sides. While the game ended in a narrow victory for the Senators, it left Toronto fans with a sense of optimism and intrigue for the upcoming season.

The final score of the game saw the Ottawa Senators claim a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a closely-contested battle.

One moment that caught the attention of fans and sparked excitement was the chemistry between two players: Max Domi and William Nylander.

The budding connection between Domi and Nylander on the ice did not go unnoticed by keen observers, with the duo forcing turnovers and creating multiple offensive opportunities.

As one fan aptly put it:

"Domi and Nylander are a thing."

Another fan chimed in with enthusiasm, expressing their approval of the duo:

"I like Domi and Nylander; it's going to be a good season."

Even fans from opposing teams, like the Ottawa Senators, couldn't help but acknowledge the quality of the game and the promising performance of certain players. A Senators fan joined the conversation, saying,

"Sens fan here, good game. Nylander and Domi look good together, and Petruzzelli looked great. Tomorrow is another day, folks."

As the preseason games serve as a preview of what's to come in the regular season, the Maple Leafs' performance, especially the emerging partnership of Max Domi and William Nylander, has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans.

With the regular season on the horizon, supporters of the Toronto Maple Leafs eagerly await the opportunity to see their team in action and witness the potential blossoming of new on-ice partnerships that could lead to success in the NHL.

More from the Maple Leafs' first game

In the first preseason game for the Toronto Maple Leafs, several key storylines emerged. William Nylander's shift to center showcased his impressive speed through the middle, potentially making the Leafs more formidable in transitions.

Max Domi's presence on Nylander's line enhanced scoring opportunities for the team. Matthew Knies, aiming for a top-six role, displayed tenacity on the penalty kill and a willingness to use his physicality.

Alex Steeves made a strong impression with good positioning and goal-scoring ability. Roni Hirvonen showed promise with scoring chances, while Fraser Minten's skating and puck control bode well for his NHL future.

Apart from Max Domi's versatility, Keith Petruzzelli's solid goaltending also stood out, blocking 25 of 28 shots.