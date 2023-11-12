"Domi>>Reaves": NHL fans hail Leafs' Maxi Domi after spirited fight in 5-2 win vs. Canucks

In a recent showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks, the spotlight shone on Max Domi as he engaged in a spirited fight that surprised NHL fans. The clash was more than just a physical exchange on the ice; it was a moment that ignited an ardent response from fans and even prompted the renowned hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets to declare,

"It’s fight night in Toronto."

Expand Tweet

Twitter erupted with reactions from eager NHL enthusiasts who couldn't help but express their thoughts on the fiery altercation. One fan, clearly impressed by Domi's performance, boldly proclaimed,

"Domi >> Reaves."

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in, acknowledging Domi's contributions throughout the season:

"Max Domi doing the most this year compared to the other guys adding jam."

Expand Tweet

However, not all reactions were solely in Domi's favor. A fan questioned the absence of Ryan Reaves in addressing the situation, musing,

"Ummmmmm. They gotta get Reavo on the ice to make up for whatever that was."

Expand Tweet

Yet, another fan offered a different perspective, commending Domi for displaying a crucial aspect of the game—emotion and camaraderie. The comment read,

"Finally! Show some emotion and stand up for the other fellas. Reaves can't always be on the ice. Make guys answer the bell. Atta boy, Max."

Expand Tweet

Intriguingly, one fan humorously speculated about the whereabouts of Reaves during the intense moment, stating,

"Why didn't Ryan Reaves deal with this mess? Oh... Was mid-chew on nachos in the press box."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The varied reactions on Twitter showcase the diverse perspectives within the hockey community, illustrating the passion and engagement that fans bring to the sport they love.

Mark Giordano and Dakota Joshua engage in a confrontation during the Leafs' 5-2 victory against the Canucks

The intense matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs escalated rapidly within the opening five minutes. A contentious hit on Leafs forward David Kampf triggered a heated exchange, prompting experienced defenseman Mark Giordano to intervene. Almost immediately, Giordano engaged in a physical altercation with forward Dakota Joshua.

What was intriguing was the departure from the conventional enforcer role, usually fulfilled by players like Reaves, who was present on the ice as part of the fourth line during the incident. Surprisingly, the 40-year-old Giordano assumed the role of protector for his teammate.

While the audience may have applauded Giordano's commitment to defending his fellow player, the veteran defenseman faced consequences. In the heat of the moment, Giordano incurred an instigator penalty, resulting in a two-minute disadvantage for the Leafs. Additionally, he received a 10-minute misconduct, further sidelining him from the game.