"Don't care force a goalie trade": New Jersey Devils fans demand change between the pipes after humiliating loss to bottom-placed Sharks at home 

New Jersey Devils fans urged for a change in goaltending after suffering a humiliating defeat to bottom-placed San Jose Sharks at home on Friday.

Despite being the most struggling side in the league, the Sharks displayed their best away performance of the season, thwarting the Devils 6-3. Notably, it was the first road win for the Sharks this season.

After going down by three goals, the Devils mounted a comeback and, in the third period, successfully cut the Sharks' lead to 4-3.

However, the Sharks didn't hold back two goals from Mikael Granlund and William Eklund (empty net), ensuring no chance for the Devils to tie the game. Despite having only 18 shots on goal compared to the Devils' 47, the San Jose Sharks converted six into goals.

Taking the responsibility between the pipes for the Devils, Akira Schmid conceded five goals. Fans were disappointed with the Devils' goaltending woes as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts.

One tweeted:

"I don’t care force a goalie trade. Anything is better than this"

Here are some more reactions on X:

San Jose Sharks rally past New Jersey Devils to secure first road win of the season

On Friday, the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) traveled to Prudential Center to face the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1). The visitors stunned the home team with a convincing 6-3 win.

In the first period, Jacob MacDonald put the visiting team up 1-0 at the 2:10 mark. At 13:21, Dawson Mercer's powerplay goal off Simon Nemec and Alexander Holtz's assists made it 1-1 before heading into the second period.

In the second period, MacDonald notched up his second goal to make it 2-1 for the Sharks. At the 9:47 mark, Antony Duclair gave the visitors a two-goal advantage.

In the final period, Jack Hughes' non-assisted goal brought the New Jersey Devils within a one-goal disadvantage. Duclair's wrist shot goal at the 5:07 mark off Mikael Granlund's assist made it 4-2 for the Sharks.

At the 12:58 mark, Ondrej Palat scored the third and last goal for the home side in the contest. One minute later, Granlund made it 5-3 before William Eklund scored the game-winning goal for the Sharks on an empty net (6-3).

Granlund scored three points, while Duclair and MacDonald each scored two goals apiece in the contest for the Sharks. Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen made 44 saves with a .936 SV%.

The New Jersey Devils face the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The puck drops at 10:00 p.m. ET.