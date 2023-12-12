"Don't care Johnny got 1000": John Tavares' 1,000th career point has fans looking for silver lining after OT loss to Islanders

John Tavares marked a historic milestone in his illustrious NHL career on Monday night. Despite the Toronto Maple Leafs' heart-wrenching 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, Tavares' 1,000th career point became the focal point of the evening.

The former Islanders captain, who spent nine seasons with the team from 2009 to 2018, showcased his enduring impact on the game. Tavares reached the milestone dramatically, providing a pivotal assist that led to Morgan Rielly's game-tying goal with a mere seven seconds left in regulation.

While the overtime defeat stung for the Maple Leafs, John Tavares' achievement added a silver lining to the night. His goal and assist not only contributed to the team's commendable six-game point streak, during which they went 4-0-2, but also demonstrated the continued synergy between Tavares and linemate William Nylander, who notched two assists in the game.

Expand Tweet

X, formerly Twitter, erupted in a frenzy as fans passionately reacted to John Tavares' milestone moment:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the team navigates the challenges of a competitive NHL season, the narrative of Tavares' 1,000th career point shines brightly, offering fans and pundits alike a positive perspective amid the intense matchup against the Islanders.

John Tavares sparks comeback effort, but Islanders edge Maple Leafs 4-3

The game unfolded into an action-packed encounter that saw Auston Matthews draw first blood, notching a power-play goal at 5:50 in the first period, skillfully assisted by Mitchell Marner.

The Islanders wasted no time responding, with Brock Nelson equalizing the score at 1-1 just minutes later at 9:20. Kyle Palmieri's expert backhand pass set the stage for Nelson's well-executed one-timer, beating Toronto's goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

As the first period reached its climax, Casey Cizikas tilted the momentum in favor of the Islanders, capitalizing on a pass from Cal Clutterbuck that deflected off Marner's skate, securing a 2-1 lead at 18:33.

The Islanders continued their offensive onslaught, extending the lead to 3-1 early in the second period. Palmieri showcased his precision with a shot from the high slot at 1:10. However, the Maple Leafs roared back into contention, with John Tavares exhibiting his scoring prowess at 7:43, redirecting Conor Timmins' pass to narrow the deficit to 3-2.

Morgan Rielly's late-game heroics leveled the score at 3-3 with just seven seconds remaining in regulation. The stage was set for overtime, where Bo Horvat's decisive goal, 46 seconds into the extra period, secured a thrilling 4-3 victory for the Islanders.