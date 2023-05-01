"Don't you f****** test me" NHL referee Steve Kozari caught on hot mic during game seven 

NHL referee Steve Kozari found himself in hot water after accidentally letting a few expletives slip on a hot mic during game seven of the first-round playoff series between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins.

The incident occurred with eight minutes left in the opening frame when Kozari and his team of officials called matching two-minute minor penalties on Sam Bennett and Brandon Carlo.

Before announcing the penalties, Steve Kozari could be heard saying over the mic,

"Don't you f****** test me. Don't do s*** after the whistle."

A comment was made towards Brandon Carlo as the Boston Bruins forward skated to the penalty box. The mic didn't pick up what Carlo said in response, but the Bruins forward was irate.

Kozari's comments were picked up by the arena's sound system, and the crowd immediately erupted in boos, with many fans believing that Bennett was much more of an aggressor than Carlo.

The incident caused quite a stir on social media, with fans and analysts alike weighing in on Steve Kozari's choice of language.

Some fans were quick to defend Kozari, arguing that he was simply trying to assert his authority on the ice and prevent any further misconduct. Others, however, were less forgiving, criticizing Kozari for his lack of professionalism and arguing that his comments had no place in a professional sporting event.

Despite the controversy, the game went on, with the Panthers taking advantage of matching penalties to score on the ensuing power play. Just minutes later, defenseman Brandon Montour scored a beautiful backhand goal past Jeremy Swayman to put the Panthers up 1-0, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. The goal would be the only one that stood at the end of the first period.

While Steve Kozari's outburst may have caused some temporary consternation among fans and officials alike, it ultimately had little bearing on the outcome of the game.

Still, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of professionalism and decorum in the NHL, and highlights the challenges faced by referees in maintaining control of high-stakes playoff games.

In the end, it's up to all members of the hockey community - players, coaches, and officials alike - to set an example of sportsmanship and respect on and off the ice.

