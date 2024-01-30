"Don't you make enough money, not to have clickbait like this?": NHL fans blast TSN's player rankings for 2023/24 season

TSN's recent release of the Top 25 NHL Player Rankings for the 2023-24 season has sparked controversy and garnered strong reactions from hockey fans.

Breaking a seven-year streak, TSN's mid-season choice for the NHL's No. 1 player is Nathan MacKinnon, dethroning the formidable Connor McDavid. This unexpected shift has left fans questioning the criteria and objectivity behind the rankings.

TSN took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the announcement, stating:

"TSN Hockey has revealed its Top 25 NHL Player Rankings for this season, and for the first time in seven years, it's not Connor McDavid on top."

Expand Tweet

The list features notable players such as Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews and Cale Makar each with their unique achievements and contributions to their respective teams.

The decision to place Nathan MacKinnon at the pinnacle of the rankings has drawn mixed reactions from the hockey community. One fan expressed skepticism, stating:

"Don't you make enough money not to have clickbait like this @TSN_Sports?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan weighed in on the rankings, expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived favoritism in player classifications:

"I just don't get it, why always classify by favoritism, Kuch should at least be 1b if not 1a," voiced a fan.

Expand Tweet

Additional critiques emerged from fans who argued in favor of both McKinnon and Kucherov, asserting that both players are having exceptional seasons:

"And he shouldn't be on top, Mac is having a better year, so is Kuch"

Expand Tweet

However, amid the controversy, there were also some supporters of the TSN rankings who pointed to the undeniable resume of Connor McDavid:

"The resume speaks for McDavid itself; he's the benchmark for every player until he hangs up his skates"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Justin Bieber to miss 2024 NHL All-Star Game due to health concerns

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set to be played at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with the skills competition on Feb. 2, and the main event on Feb. 3.

Contrary to speculation, popstar Justin Bieber won't be performing due to health concerns related to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer clarified:

"Bieber hasn’t performed live since 2022 as he deals with a health concern known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, so the idea of him performing during the All-Star festivities was off the table pretty early"

Mayer added:

"Him being involved, that was a no-brainer. You’re going to see that he’s going to be very present."

Instead, Canadian singer Tate McRae is announced as the headline act for the second intermission performance during the 2024 Rogers All-Star Game.