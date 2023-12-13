"Doug Armstrong needs to boot": Craig Berube fired as St. Louis Blues; fans demand President & GM's dismassal

Craig Berube has been fired from the head coach position by the St. Louis Blues, the team announced earlier tonight.

Craig Berube's temporary replacement as interim head coach is Drew Bannister. Bannister was the head coach for the Blues' AHL affiliate, Springfield Thunderbinds, and is a former NHL defenceman.

Fans were divided over Berube being relieved of his duties. Some were of the opinion that team President Doug Armstrong should have been the one fired over Berube,

"Dougie Armstrong is the one who needs to boot. Stillman family should’ve canned Armstrong after not resigning Petro: - keatotthecheetoh

Some fans were against Berube's firing and vented their frustration of seeing the Stanley Cup winning coach leave,

Breube has been at the helm for the Blues since the 2018-19 season when he led won the Blues to a Stanley Cup in his first season. Since then, the Blues have made the playoffs four straight seasons. The streak came to an end last season when the missed the playoffs.

The Blues are currently 6th in the Central Division and 22nd in the league overall. They have a 13-14-1 record and are currently on a four-game losing streak. Their most recent was a 6-4 loss against Detroit Red Wings.

Craig Berube is the third NHL coach to be fired this season. Oilers' Jay Woodcroft and Wild's Dean Evason were the first two to be relieved from the head coaching duties earlier this season.