Drake berates Justin Bieber on Instagram for not bringing him to Leafs game: 'Doesn't invite me to see some puck bunnies'

The Toronto Maple Leafs game became the backdrop for a delightful interaction between two Canadian icons, Drake and Justin Bieber. Bieber, the widely acclaimed Canadian singer, posted a snapshot of a moment at the game with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram.

However, in an unexpected turn, the post drew jovial teasing from Drake, the renowned artist and rapper.

Bieber's post featured a snapshot of himself and Hailey enjoying the game, capturing the excitement of the night. The caption read:

"Had fun last night at the next-gen game with the @mapleleafs,"

However, what caught the attention of fans and followers was the unexpected comment from Drake. The rapper, known for his witty remarks and playful banter, couldn't resist poking fun at Bieber for not extending an invitation. Drake's comment read:

"Wow guy doesn’t even invite me to see some puck bunnies eh"

The term "puck bunnies" is a colloquialism in hockey culture referring to female fans who avidly support the players.

Drake's use of the term added a cheeky twist to his comment, suggesting a playful jealousy about not being present to witness the game alongside Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's stylish date night supporting the Leafs

The famous singer shared a couple of photos from the hockey match on Instagram the following day, featuring a cozy and affectionate selfie of the couple.

Hailey showcased her support for the Maple Leafs by wearing a vibrant knit turtleneck sweater under an oversized black leather jacket, complemented by a Maple Leafs-branded blue baseball cap.

Hailey accessorized with gold hoops and a ring, keeping her makeup subtle with a natural pink lip and rosy cheeks, while styling her hair in an updo. Meanwhile, Justin, sporting a vintage blue Maple Leafs track jacket, and smiled while linking arms with his wife.

He wore a gray knit sweater over a white collared shirt, paired with a backward black baseball cap and a diamond cuff earring, adding a preppy touch.

In the second photo, Justin captured the empty ice rink at Ontario's Scotiabank Arena during the Maple Leafs game against the Ottawa Senators, where they unfortunately lost 4-2.