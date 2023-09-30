Ducks defenseman hailed as "focus" over Trevor Zegras by former NHLer amid contract extension drama

As the NHL preseason unfolds, the Anaheim Ducks are still in the midst of contract negotiations with their highly skilled young forward Trevor Zegras. Zegras, a pivotal figure in the Ducks' rebuilding efforts, is presently a restricted free agent (RFA), and it appears that talks have encountered obstacles.

Much of the attention has been focused on Zegras. The 22-year-old has been rumored to seek a multi-year contract worth around $5 million, while the Ducks are reportedly offering a shorter deal.

During a recent episode of the Missin Curfew podcast, former NHLers Shane O'Brien and Scottie Upshall delved into the Ducks' contract situation.

Upshall pointed out that the Ducks have invested substantial sums in other defensemen.

"You got Cam Fowler making six-five. He gave Radko Gudas 4 million for three years. And then you need help. So don't keep this guy off, like you need this guy back in training camp. He should be the one focus."

Initially, Shane O'Brien started the discussion by saying:

"And out here in Orange County, there's a couple young studs, your boy Trevor Zegras, and a kid that I've got to know really well, Jamie Drysdale, who is an absolutely beauty kid. He's going to be a great player. Obviously had a big injury last year. They're both not at training camp. "

Brien further discussed the Zegras situation:

"Rumor has it that Zegras is looking for a two or three-year deal for five Bananas. And the Ducks are offering three or four to me. ... Listen, I thought Z had a good rookie year. I don't think he played as good as he could have last year."

He added:

"I would take a one year deal if I was him. I would say, okay, give me a one year deal at whatever you want to give him $4 million, get back out there, get playing. But a bridge deal to me, two or three years uppie, then the cap goes up."

Shane O'Brien doesn't like the Trevor Zegras situation

To Brien, it isn't appropriate for Trevor Zegras to be sitting out without a contract. He said:

"Zegras can prove himself. He can mature even more. I don't know. Him just sitting out to me, it doesn't make sense right now for his development."

The Ducks have a promising future with both Zegras and Drysdale in their lineup. These contract extensions will ensure that both players continue their development with the franchise.