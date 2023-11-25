"Dude just isn't a consistent NHL level goalie": Antti Raanta's 8-goal mishap in Hurricanes loss to Lightning leaves fans in disbelief

In a shocking turn, Antti Raanta's return to the net for the Carolina Hurricanes proved to be an unfortunate spectacle as the team suffered an 8-2 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Making his season debut, Raanta faced an onslaught from the Lightning's offensive juggernaut, Nikita Kucherov, who tallied two goals and an impressive four assists. Brayden Point added insult to injury with a remarkable hat-trick accompanied by two assists, while Brandon Hagel contributed a goal and two assists.

Raanta, however, struggled to find his footing, allowing all eight goals on just 15 shots. The lackluster execution by the Hurricanes' goaltender left fans in disbelief, as the team's two-game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy marked his season debut with a stellar performance, making 23 saves and showcasing his prowess between the pipes after recovering from microdiscectomy surgery. The Hurricanes, now 11-8-0, will undoubtedly seek a swift rebound, but Antti Raanta's challenging night raises questions about the team's goaltending depth in the absence of their regular starter.

Antti Raanta unable to quell lightning storm as Tampa Bay dominates Hurricanes

In a stunning display of offensive firepower, the Carolina Hurricanes found themselves overpowered by a relentless Tampa Bay Lightning, culminating in an 8-2 defeat. Stefan Noesen briefly gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 18:12 in the first period, showcasing precision with a one-timer off a pass from Jack Drury.

Despite Carolina's early shot dominance at 8-1, the Lightning orchestrated a remarkable comeback in the second period. Steven Stamkos leveled the score at 1:34, unleashing a power-play goal from the left face-off dot, courtesy of a precise backhand pass from Brayden Point. Nikita Kucherov's swift conversion of a power-play opportunity at 5:40 propelled Tampa Bay to a 2-1 lead, with Brandon Hagel contributing to the setup.

Point then capitalized on another power play, extending the lead to 3-1. Michael Bunting's power-play goal at 14:45 offered a glimmer of hope for the Hurricanes, but Tampa Bay surged ahead in the third period.

Hagel, Glendening, and additional goals from Point and Kucherov solidified the Lightning's dominance. Notably, Kucherov's second goal at 16:45 marked a milestone as the Lightning became the first NHL team to score eight-plus goals on 15 or fewer shots on goal in a single game, underscoring their unparalleled offensive prowess. Point's hat trick, completed with a power-play goal at 18:08, sealed the resounding 8-2 victory for the Lightning, solidifying their status as a formidable force in the NHL.