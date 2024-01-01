"Dude is as tall as Giant Gonzales!" - NHL fans react to Maple Leafs' new 6-foot-7 goaltender Dennis Hildeby

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a notable move by recalling goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, and the announcement on the team's official PR account on X stirred up quite a reaction among NHL fans.

"The @MapleLeafs have recalled G Dennis Hildeby from the @TorontoMarlies," the Leafs PR shared the news of the 22-year-old goaltender's promotion.

Expand Tweet

Hildeby, who was a fourth-round pick (122nd overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been making his mark in his first season in North America with the Marlies, boasting a solid record of 7-5-3. His performance includes an impressive .919 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average.

The news sparked a flurry of reactions on X, where NHL fans expressed their thoughts on the Maple Leafs' decision to bring up the 6-foot-7 goaltender.

One enthusiastic fan drew a humorous comparison, exclaiming:

"Dude is as tall as Giant Gonzales!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed surprise at the early call-up for the young goaltender:

"What a moment for the kid. Much sooner than I ever thought I'd see him. Let's go easy on him and give him a real shot. Him and Woller could be a fun duo to watch sooner than later."

Expand Tweet

A proud fan embraced Hildeby as a new addition to the team:

"Our new giant son has arrived."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Toronto Maple Leafs waived goaltender Ilya Samsonov

The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a significant step by waiving goaltender Ilya Samsonov, marking a decision influenced by his recent struggles. Samsonov's underwhelming .862 save percentage and a 3.94 goals-against average place him among the least effective goalies with at least 10 appearances.

His most recent performance, allowing six goals on 21 shots in an overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, further highlighted his challenges.

Acknowledging his mental struggles, Samsonov said:

"I need to figure out everything in my head. It's not about technique. It's not about, you know, it's not about nothing. Just in the head."

The 26-year-old Russian, in his second season with Toronto, faced arbitration last offseason, resulting in a $3.55 million contract. If unclaimed, $1.15 million of this contract would be relieved from the Maple Leafs' salary cap as Samsonov potentially heads to the minors.

This move underscores the Leafs' attempt to address performance issues and maintain a competitive roster as Samsonov was 5-2-6 in his second season for the team.