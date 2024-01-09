"Dude is about to win MLB's gold glove award" - NHL fans react to Marc-Andre Fleury's incredible save against Dallas Stars

In hockey, goaltenders often steal the spotlight with incredible saves. And Marc-Andre Fleury once again demonstrated this with a remarkable stop against the Dallas Stars. The NHL shared a video clip on X, accompanied by the caption:

"Another day, another Marc-Andre Fleury highlight-reel stop."

The video showcased an impressive moment during the Minnesota Wild and Dallas matchup, even though Minnesota fell short with a 4-0 loss. With 15.06 seconds remaining in the second period, Fleury made a lightning-quick save to deny Sam Steel's backhand attempt.

NHL fans reacted to the save on X. One enthusiast, Mark, tweeted,

"Dude is about to win MLB's gold glove award."

Another fan, Sioned Roberts, chimed in,

"Unreal! Fleury's highlight-reel stops never get old!"

However, not everyone was entirely convinced by the theatrics. A fan, Jimmy T, playfully remarked,

"It was a nice save, but all that extra nonsense was just for show lol. It made you bite tho,"

Fleury's remarkable saves continue to captivate the hockey community, highlighting his skill and agility.

Marc-Andre Fleury faces challenges in net as Minnesota Wild struggle

In Monday's matchup against the Stars, veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had a challenging night, stopping 16 of 20 shots in a 4-0 loss. Unfortunately for Fleury, the Wild struggled to generate offensive momentum, leaving him with minimal support on the ice. Despite his efforts, the lack of offensive production proved a significant obstacle for the team.

This game marked a continuation of a tough stretch for Fleury, who has now lost four of his last five outings. However, it was the first time he conceded more than three goals since taking over the starting role due to Filip Gustavsson's lower-body injury. Gustavsson's absence has placed additional pressure on Fleury, who shoulders the responsibilities of the starting goaltender in the interim.

Fleury recorded 7-9-2, a 3.12 goals-against average (GAA), and a .892 save percentage this season. Despite his solid statistics, the lack of offensive support has contributed to the team's struggles.

Looking ahead, the Wild are set to face the Stars again on Wednesday, with the rematch taking place in Dallas.