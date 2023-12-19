Dylan Larkin critical of NHL officiating, claims it's "hard to feel safe" for players

Detroit Red Wings' team captain, Dylan Larkin, recently addressed the media for the first time since a concerning incident during a game against the Ottawa Senators. Larkin, who returned to the lineup after being knocked unconscious, expressed his deep-seated concerns regarding player safety in the NHL.

The incident occurred on December 9 when Larkin was struck in the head and neck area by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph. The aftermath left Larkin motionless on the ice, prompting immediate medical attention. He regained consciousness and, after a brief scare, was able to leave the ice with assistance.

The incident raised questions not only about Larkin's well-being but also about the broader issue of player safety in the league.

Dylan Larkin, in reflecting on the incident, shared the emotional toll it took on him. He said:

“Watching it back, replaying it in your head, it’s pretty scary. … There’s a lot of emotions there that you kind of replay and you live with and you have to see that.”

The Red Wings' captain highlighted a broader concern by pointing out that the last week in the league has been indicative of a troubling trend in player safety. Larkin's perspective goes beyond his personal experience, noting that players from various teams feel the same.

Larkin said:

“I think if you look, the last week in the league has been pretty eye-opening. It’s been kind of a trend I guess — this last week has been a highlight for player safety. As a player, I’m obviously closely attached because I just went through something but I’ve talked to…guys on our team, guys from other teams, and it’s hard to feel safe out there. It’s hard to know how to protect yourself.”

Dylan Larkin's performances will boost Red Wings

Despite the challenges and emotional toll of the injury, Dylan Larkin has shown resilience by returning to the ice just nine days after the incident. The team's medical staff cleared him to play, and he contributed with an assist in a 4-3 loss to Anaheim.

After missing four games, Larkin is set to return to the top line and the primary power-play unit. In the 25 games he played this NHL season, he accumulated 11 goals, 26 points, 31 penalty minutes, and registered 83 shots on goal.

The Detroit Red Wings faced a challenging stretch without Dylan Larkin, going 1-3 in his absence. The team struggled to find the back of the net, being held to one goal by Carolina and shut out by Philadelphia. Larkin's return is expected to provide a boost to the team.