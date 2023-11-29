Dylan Larkin injury: Red Wings receive update on Detroit captain

Facing the NHL's leading team (New York Rangers), the Detroit Red Wings will be without their captain and leading scorer, Dylan Larkin, who has been soldiering on despite an injury.

Dylan Larkin will not be part of the lineup in New York for Wednesday's clash against the Rangers (7.30 p.m. ET, TNT), a team currently holding the best record in the league at 15-4-1.

After Tuesday's practice, coach Derek Lalonde said in a press conference that Dylan Larkin, who did not partake in on-ice activities, is contending with a persistent injury. Lalonde hinted at the possibility of the 27-year-old player returning to action for Saturday's game in Montreal.

"Dylan is out tomorrow (Wednesday), he's probably in that day-to-day scenario, and with him not travelling with us, it probably puts him unlikely for Thursday too, "Lalonde said. "We hope and expect him back for Montreal, Saturday".

Due to Dylan Larkins' unavailability, the Detroit Red Wings have called up forward Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids, and he is expected to make an appearance in the lineup.

Although Berggren has played in two games with the Wings this season without securing any points, the Swede demonstrated his scoring prowess last season with 15 goals after an early season call-up.

With the Griffins this season, Berggren has contributed with his strong performance, averaging a point per game with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 11 games.

"Our challenge with Bergey is (to play) his complete game," Lalonde said (timestamp 3:10). "He'll be replacing Dylan Larkin in our lineup, in our top-12 (forwards). We'd like him to add some offense because he can, but at the same time, the two-way game, the responsible hockey, we've put ourselves in a good streak here, in a good situation, because we've given up three goals in our last three games (total)."

Red Wings add depth to lineup with Patrick Kane's addition

The Detroit Red Wings made headlines on Tuesday by announcing the signing of Patrick Kane to a one-year, $2.75 million contract.

Kane, a seasoned nine-time All-Star, spent the initial 16 years of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks before a trade to the New York Rangers last spring.

Currently in the recovery phase, six months after undergoing hip surfacing surgery performed by Dr. Edward Hsu, Kane explored options with multiple teams, including the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Boston Bruins.

Over the past six months, the 35-year-old forward and his family have been residing in Toronto for his rehab, guided by Ian Macintyre.

Kane's impressive career statistics include 1,237 points in 1,180 games, ranking fourth in points among active players, and his 451 career goals, placing him sixth.

Despite the Red Wings' seven-year playoff drought, the team is showing positive signs of progress in their ongoing rebuild.