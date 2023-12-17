Dylan Strome opens up about Washington Capitals' potential move out of DC's Capital One arena

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome has broken his silence on the team's potential move to a new arena in Northern Virginia.

Strome, who recently signed a contract through the 2027-28 season, expressed both excitement and understanding of the controversial proposal during an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies on Thursday.

While acknowledging the appeal of a new state-of-the-art facility closer to where many players reside, Strome also emphasized the positives of the team's current home in DC's Capital One Arena:

“The rink is great, and we’re in a major city, and there’s pros and cons to both. They feel that they can make it this beautiful facility and maybe a little easier access for a lot of fans.

"It’s a long time in the future, but yeah, I was a little surprised at how people weren’t so happy about it.”

Capital One Arena, the 15th-oldest NHL rink, has faced criticism for some of its facilities, prompting owner Ted Leonsis to explore renovation options. Dylan Strome, though, offered a balanced perspective on the current arena:

“To be completely honest with you, I don’t think it’s out of touch or anything really. It’s not a bad arena at all, and there’s definitely worse arenas for sure.”

As discussions about the potential move continue, the new arena complex plan awaits approval from Virginia’s full General Assembly and the Alexandria City Council, leaving fans and players awaiting the final decision on the Capitals' future home.

Dylan Strome's offensive surge: A game-changing force for the Washington Capitals

In Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers, Dylan Strome showcased his scoring prowess, contributing significantly with an even-strength goal and a power-play assist.

The 26-year-old center has recently hit a hot streak, tallying four goals and five points in the last four games. The surge comes after a quieter stretch of six games where he managed just one assist.

Dylan Strome's season performance is noteworthy, boasting 12 goals and 16 points in 26 games. They put him on pace to surpass his previous career-high of 23 goals. The center's ability to find the back of the net is becoming increasingly crucial for the team's success.

Strome's playmaking potential may rely on the performances of his teammate, Alex Ovechkin. If Ovechkin can elevate his game, it could open up more opportunities for Strome to contribute assists.

As the 2023 season progresses, Strome's evolving role and goalscoring prowess will likely play a pivotal part in the Capitals' journey, bringing optimism to fans as they hope for continued success on the ice.