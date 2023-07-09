Dylan Strome teases Alex DeBrincat reunion on Washington Capitals roster with new Instagram pfp

In a surprising move that has caught the attention of NHL fans, former teammate Alex DeBrincat has taken center stage alongside Washington Capitals' center Dylan Strome. DeBrincat's prominent presence in Strome's recent Instagram profile photo has sparked speculation about the possibility of the Capitals pursuing a trade for the highly sought-after player.

Alex DeBrincat himself has been generating significant headlines during the offseason, further fueling the rumors surrounding his potential move to Washington.

The Ottawa Senators, DeBrincat's current team, have been unable to secure a long-term contract with the talented forward. With the NHL's salary arbitration hearings looming, the Senators are eager to move DeBrincat before his value decreases due to being locked into a one-year deal.

Rumors surrounding DeBrincat's potential trade have been circulating in recent days, and Strome's Instagram update has only added fuel to the fire.

Strome and DeBrincat share a history of successful collaboration, having played together on the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and later reuniting with the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. During the 2021-22 season, DeBrincat had a breakout year, achieving career highs with 41 goals and 78 points, while being centered by Strome on the first line.

Their strong on-ice chemistry earned them the nickname "inseparable duo" and even led to the creation of salt and pepper shakers featuring their likenesses.

Dylan Strome's Instagram profile picture

The timing of Strome's Instagram photo change has raised eyebrows, particularly in light of reports by hockey insider Elliotte Friedman suggesting that the Capitals could be interested in acquiring Alex DeBrincat. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan has expressed a desire to make changes to the team's top-six forward group, and DeBrincat's scoring prowess would undoubtedly bolster their offensive capabilities.

However, since Friedman's initial report, there has been no further mention of the Capitals' involvement, with the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders emerging as potential suitors for DeBrincat instead.

Potential Alex DeBrincat contract negotiations with Red Wings

Speculation regarding Alex DeBrincat's potential landing spot intensified, when Detroit hockey reporter Kevin Allen stated on a Michigan sports radio show that he believes a deal is already in place between the Red Wings and DeBrincat.

However, contract negotiations between DeBrincat's camp and Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman have reportedly hit a snag. DeBrincat is said to be seeking a contract with a cap hit just below $9 million over eight seasons, a figure that some teams have been hesitant to meet.

Ottawa Senators are eager to complete the trade quickly to free up cap space for their pursuit of free-agent winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

