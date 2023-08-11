Easton Cowan contract: How much will Maple Leafs pay 2023 first-round pick?

In a strategic move to secure their young talent, the Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an impressive deal with rising star Easton Cowan. The 18-year-old right wing, born on May 20, 2005, was the 28th overall pick in the 2023 entry draft. The contract signed is set to reshape the team's future dynamics.

Cowan's contract, valued at $2.85 million highlights the Maple Leafs' commitment to nurturing promising players. The deal spans three years and carries a reasonable cap hit of $950,000 per season. The cap hit is evenly distributed between his $95,000 signing bonus and an $855,000 base salary, ensuring a balanced incentive structure for the young talent.

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Cowan to see how he integrates into the lineup and contributes to their on-ice success. With his impressive potential, Cowan's performance could exceed the value of his contract, making it a potentially savvy investment for the Maple Leafs.

As Cowan matures and gains experience, the team is poised to benefit from his growth, both on and off the ice. The contract's duration sets the stage for his transition into a Restricted Free Agent in 2026, allowing the Maple Leafs to retain control over his development during his formative years.

Easton Cowan's contract exemplifies the Maple Leafs' strategic approach to talent management, fostering optimism among fans and casting a hopeful light on the team's future prospects.

Easton Cowan's journey from OHL sensation to NHL prospect

Canadian ice hockey sensation Easton Cowan has rapidly ascended in the sport. Currently, a formidable force for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League, his journey to hockey stardom was solidified when he was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Cowan's passion for the game was cultivated from a young age, with a notable affinity for Toronto Maple Leafs' standout winger Mitch Marner. His dedication translated into a remarkable performance on the ice.

In the 2021-22 season, he showcased his skills in seven games with the London Knights, recording one goal and an assist. The next season, Cowan shone even brighter, notching up an impressive 53 points in 68 games, including 20 goals and 33 assists, while also demonstrating his mettle in the playoffs.

With a career tally of 21 goals and 34 assists in the OHL regular season, and nine goals and 14 assists in playoffs, Cowan's future appears bright.