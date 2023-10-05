"Ed Snider rolling in his grave" - NHL fans react to Flyers GM's latest stand on tanking rumors

Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere has sent a clear message to NHL fans and pundits alike: The Flyers are not tanking in the upcoming 2023-24 season. Briere, a former NHL player himself, understands the importance of maintaining competitiveness while navigating a rebuild.

In a recent statement, Briere said:

"We're not tanking. We want to win as many games as we can."

This declaration leaves no room for doubt – the Flyers are determined to put their best foot forward on the ice and compete vigorously in each match.

However, what sets Briere's approach apart is his commitment to long-term success. He emphasized the organization's dedication to making smart, forward-thinking decisions that consider not just the present season but the next three, five, and even seven years.

This strategic approach aims to build a sustainable and successful franchise for years to come, rather than chasing quick fixes that could compromise their future prospects.

NHL fans have responded to Briere's stance. Many appreciate the teams' commitment to both winning in the present and securing a bright future and some negatively react to his comments:

The team's determination to balance short-term success with long-term sustainability has resonated with fans, instilling confidence that they are on the right track, regardless of the challenges posed by a rebuild. As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how the Flyers' actions on the ice match their GM's words off it.

Flyers trim roster: Top prospect nears NHL roster spot

The Philadelphia Flyers have made significant roster moves, cutting six players from their lineup. Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Tanner Laczynski, Victor Mete, Cal Petersen and Samu Tuomaala have been sent down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL.

While these cuts were tough decisions, they also provide insights into Philadelphia's plans for the upcoming season. Notably, Cal Petersen cleared waivers, creating $1.15 million in valuable cap space for the team. With Ryan Ellis expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve, the Flyers will have over $9 million in cap space at their disposal.

The cuts also suggest that top prospects Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster are on the cusp of securing spots on the NHL roster. Their strong performances during the preseason have likely solidified their positions. However, Emil Andrae, another promising prospect, may have to wait for his NHL debut due to roster constraints.

Despite the challenges, they are poised to move forward with a mix of youthful talent and veteran leadership, led by players like Marc Staal. Fans can look forward to an exciting season with a team that's shaping up to be a compelling blend of experience and potential.