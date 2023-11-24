Eddie Lack, a former Swedish goalie in the NHL, didn't hold back in mocking an Edmonton Oilers fan for citing the team's goaltending woes that have continued to marred their season.

It all started after the former goalie shared league standings stats on X. Eddie Lack spent two years and played most games (82) with the Vancouver Canucks during his brief five-year career.

The former Canucks goalie posted the league standings and compared Vancouver to the Maple Leafs. In response to the post, an Edmonton Oilers fan attempted to poke fun at Lack, claiming that this post would've made sense only if he realized that games played were above his netminding standards:

However, It didn't take much time for Lack to respond to the Oilers fan, mocking him with a laughing emoji, saying that instead of the Canucks, he should've played for the Oilers given their struggles with below-average goaltending at the moment and that he would've perfectly fit for the team:

"Haha. I should’ve played for the Oilers. You’re so used to below average goaltending I would’ve fit right in."

Nevertheless, the Oilers, who were once considered one of the biggest contenders for the Stanley Cup this season, have turned into one of the most struggling teams in the league. The team is currently in a huge crisis about fixing their goaltending and defense.

With 13 losses in 18 games, the Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) are seventh in the West's Pacific Division and 30th in the league standings, above the Chicago Blackhawks and the bottom-placed San Jose Sharks.

The Oilers travel to Capital One Arena to face the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) on Friday, Nov. 24. The puck drops at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Eddie Lack's career stats

Lack made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player and joined the Vancouver Canucks as a backup goalie in the 2013-14 season. He made his league debut during the Canucks' 5-4 win (OT) over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 6, 2015.

Eddie Lack was later locked into a two-year contract extension by the Canucks. After spending two years with Vancouver, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, with whom the 35-year-old goalie spent two seasons.

Following his stint with the Hurricanes. Eddie Lack had a brief stint of four games apiece with the Flames and New Jersey Devils in the 2017-19 season. In 2020, Lack announced his retirement from professional hockey.

Overall, he appeared in 144 games, going 56-55 with a 2.62 goals-against-average and an SV% of .909.