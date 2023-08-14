Edge reps custom Toronto Maple Leafs shirt for WWE return

WWE superstar Edge showed off a custom Toronto Maple Leafs shirt for his return. With the WWE set to return to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday, Canadian wrestler Edge showed off a new shirt that will only be sold in the arena.

Edge is set to take on Sheamus, and the Canadian partnered with the Maple Leafs for an awesome shirt that many fans would love to get their hands on.

Expand Tweet

"Oh man I’m stoked! Hot off the presses! The @MapleLeafs x Edge collaboration t-shirt is here. Only available at the @ScotiabankArena next Friday where I (finally) face @WWESheamus one on one to celebrate my 25th anniversary in @wwe"

The shirt is a mixture between Edge's logo and the Toronto Maple Leafs logo, but it will no doubt be a quick seller on Friday.

Edge hails from Orangeville, Ontario, just outside of Toronto, and will have the support from the crowd all night. To see one of the more popular Canadian wrestlers partner with the Maple Leafs is definitely a great idea and will likely lead to even more support for him.

Edge is no stranger to the Maple Leafs

Although wrestling means being on the road all the time, Edge has also been vocal in supporting the Maple Leafs. In the first round of the playoffs, Edge was in Tampa Bay to cheer on his team in Game 6.

Earlier this year, he also spoke to Sportsnet Radio, a radio station in Canada, that he doesn't miss a single Leafs game and will watch games later if he has to wrestle:

"Haven't missed a game this year. I always make sure, I have my Nord VPN so wherever I am I can catch the Canadian feed..

"I'll watch it on delay and I won't fast forward. I'll watch the game, I'll avoid social media because I want to watch it. It's one of the things that makes the road passable for me because it's like okay, I got these long flights but I'll get in, get to the hotel, and put on the Leafs game.

"And that sounds kind of sad but I will look forward to it that entire day and that's kind of my cap to the night is like 'okay, I'm going to sit down and watch the Leafs.'"

Edge is 49 and is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Poll : Do you like this collab between Edge and the Toronto Maple Leafs? Yes No 0 votes