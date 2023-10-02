In a recent episode of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on a situation that had the Edmonton Oilers feeling "annoyed" and "unhappy" during the summer. At the 1:50-minute mark of the episode, Friedman revealed that the Oilers had intentions of extending Steve Staios, a key figure within their organization. However, these plans did not come to fruition, leaving the Oilers and their fans wondering about the future.

Friedman said, "Edmonton at some point in the summer wanted to extend (Steve) Staios, and that obviously didn't happen, and everybody knew the writing was on the wall."

What added a layer of complexity to this situation was the longstanding history between Staios and Michael Andlauer, the Ottawa Senators' owner. Their connection dates back to their time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). It seemed that Staios wanted a significant role within the Senators' management, likely due to his history with Andlauer. Still, there was a significant hurdle to overcome.

"Him and Michael Andlauer have a long history back from their OHL days and I think the process just had to play out. At one point, Edmonton got a little annoyed about it, I think they were unhappy with the way the whole process worked out, but the challenge was for Staios and Sens to navigate." Friedman revealed

According to Friedman,

"There was until a certain point where Andlauer was given permission by NHL to go do it, he couldn't go. So he was kind of in no man's land. So they just had to wait for the process to play out."

This situation meant that Staios had to wait for Andlauer to obtain NHL permission before making the move, leaving the Edmonton Oilers in a state of uncertainty.

Friedman's revelation underscores the intricacies and complexities involved in player and management transitions in the world of professional hockey. This scenario sheds light on the challenges and dynamics that can arise when personal connections intersect with professional aspirations in the NHL.

Steve Staios' surprise departure from Edmonton Oilers sparks speculation

Steve Staios' abrupt departure from his role as a special advisor to the Edmonton Oilers has left the hockey world buzzing with curiosity. Previously seen as a potential successor to Oilers' GM Ken Holland, speculation was rife about Staios' future within the organization. However, the recent resignation has raised questions about what transpired behind closed doors during a crucial meeting with Oilers' management.

Oilers' decision to appoint Jeff Jackson as CEO of Hockey Operations and elevate Paul Coffey's role has further fueled intrigue regarding Staios' exit. Was there a change in the team's plans for his involvement?

In a surprising twist, Staios resurfaced as the President of Hockey Operations for the Ottawa Senators, under the leadership of owner Michael Andlauer, with whom he shares a history from their time at the Hamilton Bulldogs. Staios' extensive hockey management experience, including OHL championships and accolades, makes him a notable addition to the Senators' leadership.

As the dust settles, the exact reasons behind Staios' exit from the Edmonton Oilers remain shrouded in speculation, while his new role with the Senators signals a significant move in the world of hockey management.

