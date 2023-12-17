Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey's ultimatum to defensive core is reaping its benefits

Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey's initial reluctance to take on the role of coaching the defense was evident when he bluntly replied to CEO Jeff Jackson, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic:

"No f—ing way."

Despite his initial resistance, Coffey eventually accepted the challenge. Since Coffey, alongside Kris Knoblauch, replaced Dave Manson and Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12, the Oilers have seen a remarkable turnaround, boasting a 10-4 record.

The impact on the defense, Coffey's primary focus, is evident in the Edmonton Oilers' improved performance, allowing only 2.93 goals per game compared to the previous 3.92.

Coffey's coaching philosophy revolves around instilling confidence in his players. He emphasizes engagement in play, urging defensemen to close gaps quickly in the defensive zone and contribute offensively by joining rushes and making precise passes, even at the end of shifts. He remarked on his coaching approach:

"I’m a positive guy. I’m a fan. I’m a fan of the game. I also know that the game’s not perfect. As long as the good far outweighs the bad, I’m a happy guy."

Players have responded positively to Coffey's approach, with even the oft-maligned Darnell Nurse playing his best hockey since the coaching change. Coffey's positive reinforcement and encouragement stand out, creating an environment where players feel motivated to improve.

Coffey summed up his coaching philosophy:

"Your job as a coach is not to put them in a box. You start putting them in a box, and that’s all they can do, you’re missing out."

In just over a month, Coffey has transformed skepticism into success, proving that his ultimatum to the defensive core — demanding plays and improvement — is reaping significant benefits for the Edmonton Oilers, with players thriving under his positive and supportive coaching style.

Paul Coffey's bold coaching philosophy ignites confidence in Edmonton Oilers defensemen

Paul Coffey deserves credit for the outstanding performance of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard this season. Coffey outlined his early instructions to Bouchard and the Oilers defensemen:

“I told our D from Day 1, the only thing I expect is plays. If you can’t make them, we’ll get somebody else. It’s plain and simple. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make them better.

"If you can’t make the plays, just put your hand up and tell me. We’ll get somebody else who can. That’s nice, right?”

Coffey's coaching approach has been lauded, urging defensemen to embrace creativity and abandon conservative plays. He's effectively building confidence among the defensemen, exemplified by Bouchard's standout performances on the ice.