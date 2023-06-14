Edmonton Oilers center retiring from pro hockey ahead of two-year extension deal

In a surprising turn of events, Edmonton Oilers center Noah Philp has decided to retire from professional hockey despite the team's plans to offer him a two-year contract extension. The development was shared by Oilers' general manager Ken Holland during an interview with Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Philp, who had a successful rookie season in the American Hockey League, cited personal reasons for his decision to step away from the game. According to Holland, Philp expressed a desire to be close to his family and friends in Calgary, Alberta, which influenced his retirement choice.

The Canmore, Alberta native, had a promising career trajectory, playing four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Kootenay Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds. In the 2019-20 season, he joined the University of Alberta Golden Bears, where he showcased his skills by tallying 27 points in 28 games.

Recognizing Philp's potential, the Oilers signed him to a one-year, entry-level contract in April. He subsequently joined the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers' AHL affiliate, on a professional tryout contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Philp's performance in the AHL was impressive, as he notched up 19 goals and 37 points in 70 games during his first full season in the league in 2022-23.

The Edmonton Oilers were pleased with Philp's progress and had high hopes for his future. They were eager to re-sign him and even offered a two-year contract extension.

The team was looking forward to seeing his continued development in training camp. However, Philp has made it clear that he lost interest in pursuing his hockey career.

Edmonton Oilers have extended contract of forward Derek Ryan for two years

The Edmonton Oilers have secured forward Derek Ryan for an additional two years by signing him to a contract extension worth an average annual value of $900,000.

During the previous season, Ryan, 36, showcased his skills with 13 goals and 20 points in 80 games, in his second season with the Oilers. In the playoffs, he contributed a goal and two assists in 11 games before the Oilers were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round in six games.

Ryan's journey to the NHL is remarkable, as he went undrafted and instead played four seasons of Canadian university hockey with the University of Alberta. He made his NHL debut at the age of 29 and has since played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames before joining the Oilers.

