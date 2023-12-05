Edmonton Oilers CEO discloses reason behind firing former head coach Jay Woodcroft

Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson recently opened up about the reasons behind the firing of Jay Woodcroft in November.

The Oilers entered the season as one of the favorites for the Stanley Cup. However, they have had a turbulent start to the season, failing to score goals, unable to keep the puck away from their net, and finding themselves in the daunting task of securing two points regularly.

Given the Oilers' subpar results, the pressure on the franchise's front office started to mount significantly. As a result, the organization decided to make changes, which led to the decision to fire head coach Jay Woodcroft after 133 games in charge of the club.

The Edmonton Oilers CEO, while speaking to The Athletic, said that Woodcroft and Dave Manson are good coaches. He added that the decision was a difficult one, but given the Oilers' start of the season, some decisions were made to happen.

Jackson further said that they remained patient initially, but in the end, change was necessary:

"It’s very difficult,’’ Jackson said. “Jay and Dave are both awesome human beings and they’re very good coaches. Those decisions are always very difficult. It’s not a fun thing. That’s the nature of the business, too, and we felt that the change was necessary with our start. We were trying to be patient with it, but it just seemed like it was the right time."

Jay Woodcorft was fired following the Oilers' best performance of the season at that time, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-1. Following that game, Kris Knoblauch was announced as the new head coach of the club along with Paul Coffey.

What's next for the Edmonton Oilers?

Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals

Under new coach Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers have started to find their stride back. They came off with a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in their recent matchup on Thursday and are seventh in the Pacific Divison with 19 points.

The Oilers are riding on a four-game winning streak, which also includes a shutout win over the Washington Capitals. Meanwhile, the star duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have started to find their form back. They are now playing like their previous selves and are tied at 29 points as the leading scorers for the club.

The Edmonton Oilers are riding on high confidence and will look to continue it when they face the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET.