The Edmonton Oilers suffered a demoralizing 5-1 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the playoffs on Monday night.

That prompted head coach Jay Woodcroft to provide a candid assessment of his team's performance.

Woodcroft expressed his disappointment, saying that the Oilers were not good enough in any way and that every player fell short. He did not directly answer whether it was the worst game of the playoffs, but he reckons the answer is "obvious" given the team's lackluster performance.

"Not good enough. Not good enough in any way, to a man, not good enough." Woodcroft said

While acknowledging the team's strong showing in the previous game, Woodcroft admitted that they had not skated well or been aggressive enough in Game 3. He expressed his disappointment with the team's effort, stating that:

"I think the answer to your question is obvious, not good enough tonight. I didn't think we skated well. Didn't think we were hard enough in certain areas and to a man, not our finest hour in any way."

Woodcroft's frank assessment of the team's performance suggests that he holds his players accountable for their actions.

How Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 panned out?

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a crushing defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series to go down 2-1 in the seties.

Although the Oilers got on the board first with a goal from Warren Foegele, the Golden Knights responded with back-to-back goals from Jonathan Marchessault. They continued to pour it on in the second period, scoring three more goals to seal the win.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner struggled, allowing four goals and prompting his replacement by Jack Campbell. However, the change in netminder was too little too late, as the Oilers were unable to generate any significant offense.

The loss was a significant setback for the Oilers' playoff aspirations, and they will need to regroup quickly if they hope to make a comeback in the series. With the Golden Knights playing at a high level, the Oilers will need to put forth a better effort in Game 4 if they hope to avoid another loss.

