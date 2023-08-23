The Edmonton Oilers have bid farewell to Director of Amateur Scouting Tyler Wright and welcomed Rick Pracey as his successor. The announcement underscores the team's commitment to reshaping its foundation for a brighter future.

Rick Pracey, a seasoned veteran with over two decades of scouting experience, is set to steer the Oilers' amateur scouting efforts. Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, Pracey brings a wealth of knowledge from his stints with the Philadelphia Flyers and a remarkable 13-year tenure with the Colorado Avalanche. Notably, his six-year run as Director of Amateur Scouting with the Avalanche saw the discovery of remarkable talents like Nathan MacKinnon, Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog, Ryan O'Reilly, and Tyson Barrie.

Pracey's extensive background, both as a former player and as a skilled talent evaluator, positions him well to lead the Oilers' efforts in identifying and nurturing the next generation of hockey stars. The franchise's decision to part ways with Tyler Wright signals their commitment to ushering in a new era of talent evaluation and development.

As the Edmonton Oilers continue to strategically revamp their organizational structure, this change in leadership marks a pivotal moment. The team's fans eagerly anticipate the impact of Pracey's expertise, hoping that his eye for talent will translate into a promising future for the franchise. With the summer overhaul in full swing, the Oilers are clearly determined to chart a fresh course towards success, making bold moves that could potentially shape the team's destiny for years to come.

Connor McDavid's agent now calling the shots as CEO of Hockey Operations for the Edmonton Oilers

Jeff Jackson is now the CEO of Hockey Operations for Edmonton Oilers (Image via NHL.com)

Former agent for Connor McDavid, Jeff Jackson, has taken the reins as the CEO of Hockey Operations for the Edmonton Oilers. The transition has sparked discussions about McDavid's future with the team and the impending re-signing of defenseman Evan Bouchard.

Jackson, who once represented McDavid and Bouchard, expressed his commitment to maintaining the team's core group and pursuing sustained success. The Oilers, known for their dynamic playstyle, seek to make crucial adjustments to elevate their performance.

Re-signing Bouchard, a standout player, emerges as a top priority for the team. Jackson's unique position as a former agent brings insight into the inner workings of NHL teams, which Oilers General Manager Ken Holland believes will offer an advantage in moving the team forward. In this new role, Jackson aspires to lead the Oilers to greater heights and capitalize on the team's potential.