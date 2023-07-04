Edmonton Oilers Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Edmonton Oilers are ready for their eagerly anticipated development camp, which marks the event's return following a break since 2019. This will include 37 players, including 16 draft picks. There are 4 goalies, 12 defenders, and 21 forwards in attendance who are a part of the development camp at Rogers Place.

29 players' development camp started on Monday, July 3, 2023, and will continue till Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Downtown Community Arena. The players will participate in various activities throughout the camp. These include physical examinations, fitness tests, on-ice practice sessions, team-building activities, and the much-anticipated Billy Moores Cup competition, which will occur on July 6, 2023, at 6 pm MT.

The most recent first-round picks from Edmonton are forwards Xavier Bourgault, Tyler Tulio, Jake Chiasson, Carter Savoie, Matvei Petrov, and Reid Schaefer, among the players present at the Development Camp. Two more players from the 2022 draft class are also on the roster: goalie Samuel Johnsson, taken 158th overall, and forward Joel Maatta, picked 220th overall.

The camp also includes two new collegiate free agency pool additions. For the development sessions, the Edmonton Oilers will be joined by goaltender Ryan Fanti, a former University of Minnesota Duluth player, and forward Noah Philp, a player from the University of Alberta, along with Zachary Bowen and Nathaniel Day.

The Edmonton Oilers' defensemen, including Beau Akey, Mike Brown, and Jake Johnson, along with 5 more NHL stars, are taking part in the development camp for 2023.

Given the potential on exhibit, the Oilers' future appears bright as they work to nurture and develop their upcoming superstars.

Edmonton Oilers re-signed Drake Caggiula

Drake Caggiula (Image via Sporting News)

Drake Caggiula is the 29-year-old undrafted free agent who attracted considerable interest from numerous NHL teams for his exceptional performance in helping the University of North Dakota (UND) win the 2016 NCAA national championship.

Drake Caggiula skated for his first NHL game on November 19 after an injury that delayed his planned debut on October 12. The teenage forward had a successful debut as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 5-2. On December 3, 2016, Caggiula added to his resume by scoring his first NHL goal in a victory over the Anaheim Ducks in overtime.

He earned a commendable 156 regular-season games throughout his two-and-a-half seasons with the Oilers. The Chicago Blackhawks in 66 games, Arizona Coyotes in 27 games, Buffalo Sabres in 29 games, and Pittsburgh Penguins in 4 games were among the teams he represented throughout his NHL career.

Drake Caggiula was again looking for a new team for the 2023-24 season. He came to the same decision he did in 2016: rejoining the Edmonton Oilers. The talented forward has now formally committed to the Oilers, beginning a new chapter in his career with the team by signing a two-way, two-year contract on July 1, 2023.

