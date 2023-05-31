The recent trade between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers involving Jayden Grubbe in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick has generated a wave of negative reactions among NHL fans.

Edmonton Oilers @EdmontonOilers TRADE



The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels. TRADEThe #Oilers have acquired the rights to 2021 third-round draft pick Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection.The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels. 🔁 TRADE 🔁The #Oilers have acquired the rights to 2021 third-round draft pick Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection.The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels. https://t.co/ICD5Z3ymNT

One fan expressed their disappointment, questioning the purpose of the trade and suggesting that it seemed more suited for the American Hockey League (AHL) rather than the NHL.

"What is the purpose of this trade? Seems like an AHL move"

This sentiment reflects the fan's belief that the trade may not have a significant impact on the Oilers' roster.

Another fan expressed frustration over the decision to trade a valuable draft pick for Jayden Grubbe.

"Bruhhhhhhhhhh you traded a damn draft pick"

Draft picks are often seen as valuable assets for teams to build for their future. The trade may thus not have been worth sacrificing a valuable asset like a draft pick.

Furthermore, there is a sense of confusion and annoyance among fans regarding the lack of reasoning provided by the Oilers for the trade. One fan's exasperation reflects a sentiment shared by many fans who question the motives behind the trade.

"You guys just p*ss me off for no reason for fun huh"

The Oilers' failure to provide a clear explanation or justification for the trade has left fans feeling frustrated and disenchanted.

More on Jayden Grubbe's performance and fans' expectations

In the 2022-23 season, Jayden Grubbe displayed his offensive talents in 64 appearances for the Red Deer Rebels. During this period, he exhibited his scoring ability by netting 18 goals and providing 49 assists, accumulating a remarkable total of 67 points.

Beyond his offensive skills, Grubbe's influence on the game extends to the defensive aspect as well. This is evident in his impressive plus/minus rating of +10 for the 2022-23 season, indicating his commitment to contributing on both ends of the ice.

Overall, the negative reaction from NHL fans to the Edmonton Oilers' acquisition of Jayden Grubbe suggests that there is a sense of disappointment and confusion surrounding the trade.

Fans express concerns about the trade's potential impact on the team's success and the perceived lack of value in giving up a draft pick. As the season unfolds, it remains to be seen how this trade will play out and whether the Oilers can address the fans' concerns and prove the skeptics wrong.

