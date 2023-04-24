The Edmonton Oilers tied their playoff series against the LA Kings 2-2 after winning Game 4 with an overtime thriller at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

The first period of the game was completely dominated by the LA Kings, who went on to take a 3-0 lead before heading into the second period.

However, the Edmonton Oilers put up a performance that proved why they are among the favorites to lift the Stanley Cup this time. They made a huge comeback in the second period and tied the game at 3-3, once again displaying why they have the best offense in the league.

Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and the LA Kings featured the third overtime of the series, with the Edmonton Oilers coming out on top this time. Zach Hyman scored the OT winner to tie the series at 2-2.

Oilers fans who are buzzing at the moment are thrilled with their team's brilliant display of comeback. Here's how the fans reacted to the Oilers' remarkable comeback victory on Sunday:

Zach Hyman's OT winner tied the Edmonton Oilers vs LA Kings series 2-2

The LA Kings entered Game 4 in dominant fashion and gave the Oilers no chance to put the puck back into the net during the first period.

Gabriel Vilardi scored the opening goal for the LA Kings at the 9:25 mark with a backhand goal. Victor Arvidsson put the team 2-0 up at the 16:48 mark with a goal scored from a snap shot. Anze Kopitar extended the LA Kings' lead to 3-0 before moving into the third period.

Coming into the second period, the story was all about the Oilers' incredible comeback. At the 4:55 mark of the second, Evan Bouchard trimmed the LA Kings lead to 3-1. Leon Draisaitl, the leading goal scorer for the Oilers in the series, scored two goals and tied the game at 3-3 before moving into the third period.

Matt Roy extended the LA Kings lead to 4-3 at the 4:28 mark of the third period. Evander Kane's wrist shot at the 16:58 mark tied the game for the Oilers at 4-4, forcing overtime. 10:39 minutes into overtime, Zach Hyman skated the puck into the circle to put it back into the net under the goaltender's arm to give the Oilers a 5-4 victory in overtime.

The two teams will be back in action for Game 5 on Tuesday at Rogers Place.

