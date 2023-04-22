The Edmonton Oilers suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings in a thrilling Game 3 matchup in the Western Conference First Round. Rather than focusing on their team's performance, Oilers fans were quick to blame the referee for the loss.

The frustration of Oilers fans was arguably understandable, as several controversial calls went against the team throughout the game. Fans were left furious with the referees as they took to Twitter to vent their frustration:

leMel @__leMel__

leMel @__leMel__

Not sure what they were looking at, if it's high sticking, intentionally or not, I'm surprised they counted the goal. @EdmontonOilers Kings fan here.

subscribe to twiter now @3Lebroyal @EdmontonOilers I really hope the refs are happy killing any chance mcdavid has at a cup. Denying the best hockey player on earth a stanely cup even once isn't really good for the NHL.

Captain Melvin Seahorse @BPowder15 @EdmontonOilers Everyone here acting like this is new…. The league did this to us against Anaheim a few years back. There is zero point watching hockey anymore because the league gives the best chance to win to the team they want to win

Arpeggi @TheWeirdestFish @EdmontonOilers I'm absolutely shocked that the refs sided with the Kings.

x-seth @yosethooo @EdmontonOilers yeah refs or whatever but to me at this point the difference is skinner, kopi has just been the better goaltender in this series, skinner letting in muffins

G @chrisgrundberg1 @EdmontonOilers I've cancelled my @Sportsnet subscription...again, along with my family. This officiating biased is too far. I understand that the American teams are not as good and need help but this is too far.

fred @fred93751418 @EdmontonOilers That was a joke of an OT where was the interference call Pinning McDavid to the ice so many no calls refs definitely favouring the kings this series

Liam Alam @liam_alam @EdmontonOilers I've been saying for quite a few years now that the commish won't let a Canadian team win another cup. Last time they won was the year before this commish took the helm in 1994.

x - Matt @NEOilers84 @EdmontonOilers Maybe next time the refs could at least buy us dinner before they screw us?!!?

Ultimately, the Edmonton Oilers will need to regroup and focus on Game 4, rather than dwelling on the perceived injustices of Game 3. Hockey is a fast-paced, physical game, and sometimes calls just don't go your way. It's now up to the players to adapt and find a way to bounce back.

Los Angeles Kings secure thrilling overtime victory over Edmonton Oilers in Game 3

The Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers clashed in a highly competitive Game 3 matchup in the Western Conference First Round, with the Kings eventually emerging victorious with a 3-2 overtime win.

The game saw both teams give their all from the opening faceoff, with LA Kings winger Alex Iafallo scoring the first goal of the game in the final minute of the first period. However, the Oilers quickly turned the game around in the second period with two goals from their star player Connor McDavid.

McDavid's goals were both snapshots that left the Kings' goaltender stunned, putting the Oilers ahead 2-1. But the Kings weren't going down without a fight, and they managed to equalize the score with a goal from Adrian Kempe.

Kempe's snapshot at the 9:40 mark of the second period tied the game at 2-2, and it remained that way for the rest of regulation time.

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Three

The game headed into overtime, where both teams continued to battle for the win. Kings forward Trevor Moore eventually secured the victory for his team with a snapshot goal at the 3:24 mark of overtime. Moore's goal was the result of some excellent teamwork from his linemates, and it gave the Kings a crucial win in the series.

The win puts the Los Angeles Kings up 2-1 in the series, giving them a significant advantage as they look to advance to the next round. The series has been closely contested so far, with each team showing its strengths and weaknesses in equal measure.

With the next game set to be another intense battle, both teams will need to bring their A-game if they hope to come out on top.

