The Edmonton Oilers have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs after the Vegas Golden Knights beat them 5-2 in Game 6 at Rogers Place on Sunday.

The Vegas Golden Knights punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with their win on the night. Before the first period, the Edmonton Oilers led 2-1. The Vegas Golden Knights came back to win 5-2, though.

Oilers fans were disappointed with their team's performance. One said:

"that also seals the deal. I am no longer a Oilers fan. This team is a pure and utter embarrassment to the city of Edmonton. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to Vancouver where they know how to run a mega dynasty."

Here're the top reactions on Twitter:

Jin @jleung1113 @EdmontonOilers I am disappointed, ABSOLUTELY!!! Do I love the Oilers, ABSOLUTELY. Thank you for another fun ride ! @EdmontonOilers I am disappointed, ABSOLUTELY!!! Do I love the Oilers, ABSOLUTELY. Thank you for another fun ride !

tybg @tybg94 @EdmontonOilers As an honest Oilers fan I think I speak for our fan base when I say we aren’t good anymore. This team is coached great but we are still poverty. We need to clean house from top to bottom and trade stat padders like Mcdavid and Draisaitl This is coming from an honest fan btw. @EdmontonOilers As an honest Oilers fan I think I speak for our fan base when I say we aren’t good anymore. This team is coached great but we are still poverty. We need to clean house from top to bottom and trade stat padders like Mcdavid and Draisaitl This is coming from an honest fan btw.

tybg @tybg94 @EdmontonOilers that also seals the deal. I am no longer a Oilers fan. This team is a pure and utter embarrassment to the city of Edmonton. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to Vancouver where they know how to run a mega dynasty @EdmontonOilers that also seals the deal. I am no longer a Oilers fan. This team is a pure and utter embarrassment to the city of Edmonton. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to Vancouver where they know how to run a mega dynasty

Morgs @_KopaIa @EdmontonOilers admin, you did a great job this year. THE OUTCOME ISNT YOUR FAULT. thank you for everything @EdmontonOilers admin, you did a great job this year. THE OUTCOME ISNT YOUR FAULT. thank you for everything ❤️

Vegas Golden Knights eliminate Edmonton Oilers: How the game panned out

Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers - Game Six

The first three minutes of Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights were a thriller .

Just 24 seconds into the first period, Reilly Smith gave the Knights the lead, scoring an unassisted goal for a snapshot. However, 30 seconds later, captain Connor McDavid tied the game for the Oilers, slotting the puck past Adin Hill in the nets.

Warren Foegele put the Oilers in the leadm scoring a snapshot goal at the 2:43 mark of the first period as they dominated the first period. However, the story in the second period was all about the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jonathan Marchessault scored a hat-trick, with his first goal coming at 4:26 with a wrister. His second came three minutes later beating Stuart Skinner for a backhand goal. Marchessault then completed his hat-trick at the 18:36 mark of the second period, converting an assist from Alex Pietrangelo for a snapshot goal.

The Oilers dominated the Golden Knights in attempts on shots on goal but failed to put the puck past Adil Hill for a goal. In the third period, the Oilers had 12 shots on goal but could not convert them into goals.

William Karlsson scored the fifth goal for the Golden Knights to seal victory and a 4-2 series win. Marchessault had three points on three goals, while Ivan Barbashev had two points on two assists. Goaltender Adin Hill once again was brilliant, making 38 saves.

The Golden Knights can now sit back and keep a close eye on Game 7 of the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars. They face the winner of that game in the Western Conference Finals.

Poll : 0 votes