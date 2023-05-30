The recent rumors suggesting a possible trade of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins from the Edmonton Oilers to the Boston Bruins have sparked a flurry of discussions among NHL fans.

Reddit, a popular online platform for hockey enthusiasts, has become the hub of these reactions, with fans voicing their opinions and sharing their concerns.

One passionate Edmonton Oilers fan on Reddit expressed their strong disagreement with the idea of trading Nugent-Hopkins, stating:

"Trading Nuge would be stupid. You would need like 5 guys back to plug all the holes he fills at a ridiculously cheap price. Having said that, if the return is big enough, anybody is tradeable, as long as Holland understands he would be publicly lynched."

Another fan, also on Reddit, took a more speculative approach and suggested a hypothetical trade scenario.

"Draisaitl for McAvoy, Orlov, Pasta, Ullmark, all with 75% retained. Done deal. I am as qualified as that guy to hypothesize this."

Meanwhile, another fan expressed a blend of excitement and skepticism about the potential trade, envisioning a scenario where the Bruins and Oilers swap their entire rosters.

"Bruins/Oilers full roster trade… and then the McDavid-led Bruins win the cup, pissing off literally every fan base in the league."

However, there are fans who remain skeptical of these rumors and question their validity. One fan raised doubts about the reliability of the information, stating:

"Has Elliot Friedman reported ANYTHING on this? If not, someone pulled it out of their a**."

A look at Edmonton Oilers' center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' NHL career

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Entering the NHL as a rookie, Nugent-Hopkins demonstrated his skill and potential straightaway. In his debut season, he amassed 52 points in 62 games, earning him a nomination for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the League's top rookie. He ultimately finished second to Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche.

Unfortunately, Nugent-Hopkins encountered a setback when he underwent shoulder surgery in April 2013, ending his season prematurely. Nevertheless, he bounced back, signing a seven-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers in September of the same year.

In 2018, Nugent-Hopkins faced another challenge when he returned from a rib injury and was shifted from center to left wing, joining forces with the highly skilled Connor McDavid.

On April 5, 2023, he reached the 100-point mark during a game against the Anaheim Ducks, contributing to Edmonton's 3-1 victory. Alongside McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins became part of a select group of players. The Edmonton Oilers became the first NHL team since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins to have three players reach the 100-point milestone in the same season.

