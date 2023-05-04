The Edmonton Oilers were defeated 6-4 by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their second-round series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. It was all about Leon Draisaitl carrying his team until the final buzzer sounded.

Draisaitl scored four goals on the night. The Edmonton Oilers, however, were unable to mount a comeback in the third period, and Draisaitl's outstanding performance went in vain. Edmonton Oilers fans were displeased with the performance of the other players and went onto Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Lakers Fan @ConorOrConnor @EdmontonOilers McDavid actually was trash. Runs into 4 knights trying to get a path into the goal is so laughable. He also made a lot of passes that were straight to knights. Hope he bounce back and let the offense be more balanced @EdmontonOilers McDavid actually was trash. Runs into 4 knights trying to get a path into the goal is so laughable. He also made a lot of passes that were straight to knights. Hope he bounce back and let the offense be more balanced

wyle @CelticsIn3 @TheAthletic connor mcdavid is NOT the mvp in MY book @TheAthletic connor mcdavid is NOT the mvp in MY book

Ryan @radam100 @EdmontonOilers What a waste of a great performance by 29. Not many others bothered tonight. Nurse terrible all game @EdmontonOilers What a waste of a great performance by 29. Not many others bothered tonight. Nurse terrible all game

Farhan Ali @farhan4real @EdmontonOilers Terrible game by McDavid He couldnt score a single goal. All passes intercepted!!!! @EdmontonOilers Terrible game by McDavid He couldnt score a single goal. All passes intercepted!!!!

Oiler Marty @MartyOnSports @EdmontonOilers Pains me to say this but I think it might be time to move on from 97. Drai is clearly carrying the team and Connor had too many mistakes. @EdmontonOilers Pains me to say this but I think it might be time to move on from 97. Drai is clearly carrying the team and Connor had too many mistakes.

David Zhang @HaoshengZhang @EdmontonOilers damn back to back days of 4 goals night with Pavelski and Draisaitl and both team lost.... @EdmontonOilers damn back to back days of 4 goals night with Pavelski and Draisaitl and both team lost.... https://t.co/KjaGB3UWjC

Vegas Golden Knights down Edmonton Oilers 6-4 to take 1-0 lead

The Vegas Golden Knights have home advantage and hosted the Oilers at the T-Mobile Arena in Game 1. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring sheet for the team after scoring on a powerplay at the 3:56 mark of the first period.

The Vegas Golden Knights went onto completely dominate the first period. Ivan Barbashev tied the game at the 4:36 mark. Michael Amadio slotted the puck back into the net at the 9:54 mark to extend the Knights' lead to 2-1. With less than two minutes remaining, captain Mark Stone scored the third goal for the team and extended the Knights' lead to 3-1.

With 51 seconds remaining before intermission, Leon Draisaitl scored his second of the night and trimmed the lead to 3-2 before heading into the second period. The first period of the game had five goals scored.

The second period saw no goals from either side of the team. At the 1:35 mark of the third period, Leon Draisaitl completed his hat-trick and tied the game at 3-3 for the Edmonton Oilers. Just one minute later, Ivan Barbashev's tip-in goal further gave the Knights' one-goal lead with 4-3.

Chandler Stephenson's slapshot goal at the 3:36 mark put the Oilers two goals behind the Knights in the game. However, five minutes later, Leon Draisaitl again came to the rescue and scored his fourth goal of the night to trim the lead to one in the third period.

Despite a brilliant effort from Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers failed to make a comeback with Jack Eichel scoring an empty-net goal to sail the Golden Knights for a comfortable 6-4 match win and a 1-0 series lead.

Connor McDavid, Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm all had two points on the night. While goaltender, Struat Skinner made 27 saves on the night. The Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Whitecloud made two points contributions in the contest and Laurent Brossoit had 24 saves.

The two teams will be in action for Game 2 on Saturday.

