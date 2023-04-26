The Edmonton Oilers defeated the LA Kings with a huge 6-3 win in Game 5 of their seven-game playoff series at Rogers Place Arena on Tuesday.
The Oilers have now taken a commanding 3-2 lead in the series and have put the LA Kings on the brink of elimination from Round 1. The Oilers are now just one game away from booking their berth for the second round of the playoffs.
The Oilers are proving to the world why they are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders this time. The Oilers army were predictably ecstatic with their team's remarkable performance, celebrating their victory on Twitter after the game.
Edmonton Oilers put the LA Kings on the brink of elimination after a 6-3 win
Left winger Evander Kane opened the scoring sheet for the Oilers at the 8:08 mark of the first period after scoring from a powerplay.
Leon Draisaitl, the leading goal scorer for the Oilers in the series, put the team 2-0 up after snapping a wrist shot into the back of the net from Connor McDavid's assist. At the 13:12 mark, Alex Iafallo trimmed the Oilers' lead to 2-1 from goal scored via wrist shot.
However, just one minute later, Brett Kulak scored the third goal for the Oilers. Adrian Kempe scored a goal for the LA Kings at the 17:35 mark to end the scoreline at 3-2 before moving into the second period.
The second period was all about the Edmonton Oilers, with Nick Bjugstad scoring a tip-in goal for the team at the 11:49 mark. Game 4 OT winning scorer Zach Hyman's powerplay goal at the 15:47 mark put the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 up before the third period.
Coming into the third period, Nick Bjugstad scored his second goal of the night via a backhand. Quinton Byfield scored his first playoff goal to put the LA Kings 6-3 for the final scoreline.
Bjugstad, Ekhom, McDavid and Nursu all had two points contributions in the contest. Meanwhile, goaltender Struat Skinner made 25 saves and posted a .893 save percentage for the team. The Edmonton Oilers had 28 shots on goal in the contest.
The Oilers and the Kings will be back in action for Game 6 on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena.