The Edmonton Oilers defeated the LA Kings with a huge 6-3 win in Game 5 of their seven-game playoff series at Rogers Place Arena on Tuesday.

The Oilers have now taken a commanding 3-2 lead in the series and have put the LA Kings on the brink of elimination from Round 1. The Oilers are now just one game away from booking their berth for the second round of the playoffs.

The Oilers are proving to the world why they are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders this time. The Oilers army were predictably ecstatic with their team's remarkable performance, celebrating their victory on Twitter after the game.

Here are some of the top fan reactions:

GG boys really well played, the PP is just lethal. Almost killed all three though, had 3 and 9 seconds remaining on the first two goals. Really just a hard-fought series, travel safe and I look forward to Saturday.

amazing game boys. you know what they say, the last one is always the hardest so i expect LA to come out fighting for their lives next game. if they win, i won't feel too bad since we won this one but let's try to win next game anyway. give it all you got! #LetsGoOilers

Loved seeing Kane get a goal tonight! Hyman scores with his face! Keep the effort going into Game 6 and Crank that La Bamba baby!

Jerry Mancini @jmancini8 @EdmontonOilers



Great response from Skinner, delivered a stellar game in net.



Desharnais rebounded well after a bad game, played a simple game.



Evander Kane set the tone to begin the game for Edmonton. Provided the energy they needed. Great response from Skinner, delivered a stellar game in net. Desharnais rebounded well after a bad game, played a simple game. Foegele may not have a goal, but he's been relentless

Edmonton Oilers put the LA Kings on the brink of elimination after a 6-3 win

Left winger Evander Kane opened the scoring sheet for the Oilers at the 8:08 mark of the first period after scoring from a powerplay.

Leon Draisaitl, the leading goal scorer for the Oilers in the series, put the team 2-0 up after snapping a wrist shot into the back of the net from Connor McDavid's assist. At the 13:12 mark, Alex Iafallo trimmed the Oilers' lead to 2-1 from goal scored via wrist shot.

However, just one minute later, Brett Kulak scored the third goal for the Oilers. Adrian Kempe scored a goal for the LA Kings at the 17:35 mark to end the scoreline at 3-2 before moving into the second period.

The second period was all about the Edmonton Oilers, with Nick Bjugstad scoring a tip-in goal for the team at the 11:49 mark. Game 4 OT winning scorer Zach Hyman's powerplay goal at the 15:47 mark put the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 up before the third period.

Coming into the third period, Nick Bjugstad scored his second goal of the night via a backhand. Quinton Byfield scored his first playoff goal to put the LA Kings 6-3 for the final scoreline.

Bjugstad, Ekhom, McDavid and Nursu all had two points contributions in the contest. Meanwhile, goaltender Struat Skinner made 25 saves and posted a .893 save percentage for the team. The Edmonton Oilers had 28 shots on goal in the contest.

The Oilers and the Kings will be back in action for Game 6 on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena.

