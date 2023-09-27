Edmonton Oilers HC Jay Woodcroft discloses how he takes inspiration from Kobe Bryant to push his players

Edmonton Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft recently shed light on his unique source of inspiration, Kobe Bryant. In a revealing interview with NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, Woodcroft shared how he draws from Kobe's philosophy to inspire his players to reach new heights.

The interview took place the day before Woodcroft addressed his team for the first time, and it provided a glimpse into his coaching philosophy and his approach to leading the Oilers to success. While Woodcroft didn't divulge any specific plans for motivational videos, he did hint at a powerful idea that he had borrowed from the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Woodcroft referenced Kobe's philosophy for coaching the Edmonton Oilers. He said:

“I read this about Kobe Bryant and his process. He had the philosophy of one per cent better every day. And it comes to the fact that you’re never standing still. You’re either getting better or you’re declining, but habits compound over time. So, if you commit to that philosophy of one per cent better every day over time, your improvement is almost immeasurable.”

In the world of hockey, where every edge counts and the difference between victory and defeat can be razor-thin, Woodcroft's adoption of Kobe's mantra holds immense potential.

It emphasizes the importance of daily commitment to improvement, whether in skills, teamwork, or mental fortitude. It's a reminder that success is built through sustained effort and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Edmonton Oilers head coach on team's spirit

Woodcroft's choice to draw inspiration from Kobe Bryant also speaks to the universal appeal of the Black Mamba's legacy. Kobe's influence extends far beyond the basketball court, resonating with athletes and coaches across various sports. His work ethic, dedication, and "Mamba Mentality" serve as a model for achieving greatness.

In closing, Woodcroft left a powerful message for his team and Oilers fans. He said:

“I don't have a crystal ball. I can tell you this. I like the look in our team’s eye. I like where our leadership group is, where we’re at in the life-stage of our organization. I know that this team is going to commit to doing it right from Day 1.”

As the Edmonton Oilers embark on a new season under Jay Woodcroft's leadership, they carry with them the spirit of Kobe Bryant's relentless pursuit of improvement. It's a philosophy that inspires athletes and has the potential to propel the team to new heights. The Edmonton Oilers' journey will undoubtedly be one to watch.