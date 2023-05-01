Edmonton Oilers’ injury report feat. Mattias Janmark, Ryan Murray, and more

The Edmonton Oilers qualified for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on the road on Saturday night.

The Oilers won the series 4-2 and will now face the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. Before the start of the second round, it is worth examining the injured players on the Oilers' team.

Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Janmark's injury

Mattias Janmark's injury

According to a report by Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com, Mattias Janmark, who has been out with a foot injury, is expected to return for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after skating during practice on Thursday.

Janmark sustained the injury in Game 1. In the opener, he had an assist. He tallied 10 goals and 25 points in 66 regular-season games.

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Murray out since November.

Ryan Murray's injury

On April 17, Ryan Murray was recalled from his conditioning loan by the Oilers. Murray played two games for AHL Bakersfield before returning to the Oilers. He has been out with a back injury and has not played in an NHL game since November.

It is uncertain whether he will be able to play in the upcoming playoff series against the Knights.

Edmonton Oilers' Mike Smith not playing this year

Mike Smith failed his physical

On Sept. 11, 2022, goaltender Smith failed his physical and was placed on long-term injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. He is not expected to play this year, and the news suggested that he will not return for the remainder of his contract with the Oilers.

The 40-year-old veteran is likely to retire before the 2023-24 season. Over his 16-year career, Smith has played in 670 games, achieving a record of 299-263-78.

Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom is unlikely to return.

Oscar Klefbom is unlikely to return.

According to the Oilers' general manager Ken Holland, Oscar Klefbom is unlikely to return to play due to a shoulder injury. Klefbom hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2019-20 season, so this news isn't unexpected.

Klefbom will likely retire having played 378 games over seven seasons with the Oilers, where he scored 34 goals, and had 122 assists and 890 shots. Klefbom spent the entire season on long-term injured reserve before his contract expires.

Poll : 0 votes