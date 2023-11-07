Edmonton Oilers look to address goalie woes with big waivers decision

In a bold move, the Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers. The decision comes after a turbulent season for Campbell, which has left fans and analysts puzzled about the team's goaltending situation.

The news was first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who shared the surprising development on social media shortly before Tuesday's waiver wire was unveiled. At 31 years old, Campbell's performance has been less than stellar during the current season. With a 1-4-0 record and a dismal .873 save percentage in five games, it became evident that changes were needed.

Should Campbell clear waivers, he is expected to be sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) to play with the Bakersfield Condors. To address the void left by Campbell's absence, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravelli reported that the Oilers will be recalling veteran AHL netminder Calvin Pickard to serve as the team's backup goaltender.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli tweeted:

"Sounds like #Oilers plan is to recall Cal Pickard from AHL Bakersfield once Campbell clears. Pickard has a .939 Sv% in Bakersfield this season and 116 games of #NHL experience. Perhaps Pickard can spur EDM a couple wins and allow Campbell time to find his game again."

The decision to waive Campbell not only aims to address the team's ongoing goaltending issues but also offers the Oilers some financial flexibility. According to PuckPedia, this move will allow Edmonton to clear approximately $1.15 million of Campbell's $5 million cap hit. When Pickard is officially called up, this will result in a net saving of $387,500 for the team.

A critical analysis of Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Jack Campbell

Campbell's season with the Edmonton Oilers has been a major disappointment. Despite the team's investment in him, including a long-term deal signed in the summer of 2022, the results have been far from what was expected. The struggle to maintain the starter's role has been evident, raising concerns about the team's ability to compete at the highest level.

Now, it seems that the Edmonton Oilers are shifting their trust to 25-year-old Stuart Skinner, despite his limited experience. Skinner is expected to assume the starting goaltender duties moving forward, and the team's decision to rely on his potential could significantly impact their performance in the coming hockey games.

The Edmonton Oilers are set to return to action this Thursday when they face off against the league's current worst-performing team, the San Jose Sharks. As they make this critical transition in their goaltending lineup, all eyes will be on Edmonton to see if this decision can help address its performance in the remainder of the NHL season.