As the Edmonton Oilers took the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the second-round matchup of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, hopes were high among Oilers fans that their team would continue the momentum from their dominant Game 2 victory.

However, those hopes were quickly dashed as the Oilers were thoroughly outplayed by the Golden Knights, losing the game 5-1 and falling behind 2-1 in the series.

The Edmonton Oilers' struggles were epitomized by goaltender Stuart Skinner, who was pulled from the game for the second time in the playoffs after allowing four goals in just over 32 minutes of play. It was a tough night for Skinner, who had been one of the bright spots for the Oilers in the playoffs up to that point.

However, the Edmonton Oilers' woes extended far beyond their goaltending, as they were outplayed in all areas of the game by a Vegas team that seemed to want it more.

Jonathan Marchessault led the way for the Golden Knights with two goals, while Jack Eichel added a highlight-reel tally that left Oilers fans shaking their heads.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Oilers fans, who had been riding high after their team's impressive Game 2 victory. But it wasn't just the loss that had fans up in arms; it was the way the Oilers were dominated by the Golden Knights.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration and disappointment:

Sally-Max @SalMax183 @EdmontonOilers fans are paying a fortune to go to the games. FFS try a bit harder for those who can't really afford the tickets but buy them anyway. Win you morons

Rob Neufeld @shabooppy @EdmontonOilers @ATCOenergy Had the refs called the three Vegas penalties in the first period we would likely have a totally different game here. No excuse for this BS effort by the Oilers though.

Brent. ブレント @30odd6 @EdmontonOilers @ATCOenergy I'm sitting at home wondering when the Oilers game starts? All I see is some bush league pick up game.

Over-Caffeinated Keltie @keltiemarshall Man I'm so sorry for all of you who paid $$$ to see the @EdmontonOilers play like this tonight.

King @Kingsasalways @EdmontonOilers @ATCOenergy Everything sucks right now for Oilers. Getting embarrassed on home ice. Vegas has figured Oilers out. Oilers ain't winning another game this series

Carlos Paguaga @carlosondrums @wyshynski @EdmontonOilers @GoldenKnights Great show of respect for the arena workers who have to clean up after these people.

Some fans were particularly incensed by the performance of star forward Connor McDavid, who was held off the scoresheet for the second straight game. McDavid had been a force for the Oilers in the playoffs up to that point, but his lack of production in the last two games was seen by many as a key factor in the team's struggles.

As the Edmonton Oilers head into Game 4 with their backs against the wall, fans are hoping for a better showing from their team. But after the beating they took in Game 3, it's clear that the Golden Knights are the better team right now, and the Oilers will need to find another level if they hope to extend their season.

