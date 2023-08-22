Edmonton Oilers rumors: Evan Bouchard close to multi-year contract extension

In an exciting development for Edmonton Oilers fans, defenseman Evan Bouchard is on the cusp of signing a multi-year contract extension with the team. Hockey insider Frank Seravalli of Oilers Now reported that negotiations have made significant strides. The deal, referred to as a "bridge deal," is set to be valued at under $4 million.

While the contract remains officially unsigned, Seravalli notes that the agreement is "substantially complete," hinting at the positive direction of the discussions. It is anticipated that Bouchard's potential contract extension will likely span two years, giving both the player and his team a short-term arrangement to assess his continued development and contribution to the Oilers' roster.

Evan Bouchard, a promising blueliner, has showcased his skills on the ice, making this contract negotiation a pivotal step in securing his future with the franchise. The reported terms of the deal reflect a prudent approach by the Oilers' management, balancing the team's financial considerations with Bouchard's potential impact on the ice.

While we await the official confirmation, this development signals an optimistic outlook for the Edmonton Oilers and their fans, as they eagerly await the formalization of Evan Bouchard's multi-year contract extension.

Edmonton Oilers' vital trade target for a strong 2023-24 NHL season

Edmonton Oilers' offensive prowess and superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have propelled them into the perennial Stanley Cup contention. However, their defensive game remains a concern, potentially holding them back from securing the ultimate victory.

While Oilers GM Ken Holland made smart moves to strengthen the blue line, recent seasons have seen their defensive play fall short, particularly in crucial playoff moments. With the free agent market offering limited options and the team aiming to address this gap, a trade for a top-tier defenseman is paramount.

The spotlight falls on Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce, a seasoned right-shot defenseman known for his defensive acumen. Reports indicate the Hurricanes are open to trading Pesce, making him an ideal target for the Oilers. With a reasonable cap hit of $4 million and a track record of consistent ice time and playoff success, Pesce could provide the defensive stability Edmonton needs.

Insider Darren Dreger suggests that the Oilers have shown interest in Pesce, and the time might be right to pursue this deal. As the Oilers continue knocking on the championship door, a solid defensive addition could propel them to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in the McDavid-Draisaitl era.