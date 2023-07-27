Edmonton Oilers star lashes out on criticism after $74,000,000 extension - "I've been being blamed for everything"

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse recently shared his thoughts on the impact of his substantial eight-year, $74 million contract extension. In an honest and candid interview on the Mitts Off podcast with former player Luke Gazdic, Nurse opened up about the immense pressure and scrutiny he has faced since signing the deal.

Feeling like a target for blame, Nurse admitted to the weight of expectations, which seemed to escalate even before the ink on the contract was dry. The passionate hockey market in Edmonton only intensified the pressure, subjecting him to criticism for everything that occurred on and off the ice. From goals against to seemingly unrelated matters like traffic conditions, the relentless scrutiny began to take a toll on the talented defenseman.

Here's what Nurse said:

"I mean you also have to take a lot of stuff with a grain of salt, like sometimes I feel like I've been blamed for everything from a goal against to the traffic on Stony Plain, right, so like it's just you have to be really cognizant of what the pressure you put on yourself."

However, amid the challenging circumstances, Nurse remains steadfast in his mindset, understanding that no one expects more from him than he does from himself. The dedication he brings to his game have been exemplary, and he continues to strive for excellence each time he steps on the ice.

One positive outcome of his massive contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers is that he is more than able to support his family. After years of making sacrifices for his hockey career, Nurse witnessed his parents' retirement, knowing that his success has brought joy and relief to those who supported him throughout his journey.

Darnell Nurse's humongous contract with the Edmonton Oilers

Darnell Nurse, the 28-year-old defenseman born on Feb. 4, 1995, was Drafted seventh overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2013. He commands an impressive salary of $10,400,000, with a cap hit of $9,250,000 for the 2023-24 NHL season. He has signed four contracts totaling an impressive $96,925,000.

Over his nine-season career, Nurse has recorded 235 points in 559 games and 15 playoff points in 47 games. As the 28-year-old approaches the 2023-24 season, he would look to be a pivotal player in the NHL.