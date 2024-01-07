Edmonton Oilers' stupendous recovery to 20 wins leaves hockey fans stunned: 'Kings and Canucks fans must be a little scared'

The Edmonton Oilers' remarkable turnaround in the 2023–2024 NHL season has left hockey fans across the league astounded. A post on the r/hockey subreddit captured the essence of the Oilers' journey, stating,

"After being tied for the worst team in the league on November 9th, the Edmonton Oilers are now in a playoff spot."

The numbers tell a compelling story – with 36 games played, 20 wins, 15 losses, 1 overtime loss, and a total of 41 points, the Oilers have staged an impressive recovery.

The Reddit post quickly garnered attention from NHL fans, sparking a discussion about the Oilers' resurgence and the potential impact on the upcoming playoffs.

One fan expressed the sentiments of Kings and Canucks supporters, acknowledging the growing threat of facing the Oilers in the postseason. He remarked,

"Kings and Canucks fans must be a little scared about the prospect of facing the Oilers in the playoffs"

Comment byu/WafflesTheWookiee from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan, likely a Canucks supporter, weighed in on the situation, considering the Oilers' impressive performance. He commented,

"With so many games on hand, they could threaten first or second if they keep it up. I cheer for the Oilers in the playoffs, but as a Canucks fan, I'd rather play the Preds or even LA"

Amid the excitement and appreciation for the Oilers' resurgence, some fans couldn't help but express a hint of reservation. One fan humorously noted,

"Be pretty cool if they stopped winning"

Acknowledging the rocky start to the season, another fan reflected on the Oilers' journey, stating,

"Their start was really, really bad. It's been a long haul."

As the Oilers continue their journey, fans across the league will undoubtedly continue to share their thoughts and reactions on this unexpected and captivating turnaround.

Edmonton Oilers Extend Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory

The Edmonton Oilers, on a six-game winning streak and fighting for a wild-card playoff spot, faced a resilient Ottawa Senators team.

Despite the Senators' efforts, the Oilers secured a 3-1 victory, with Zach Hyman completing a hat trick. The win propelled the Oilers into eighth place in the Western Conference, tying with St. Louis and Seattle but boasting the highest winning percentage.

The team credited their recent success to solid defensive play, allowing only seven goals in their last five games. Hyman, on pace for a 50-goal season, expressed gratitude for playing alongside talented teammates.

The Edmonton Oilers acknowledged the significance of their seven-game winning streak but emphasized the need for continuous improvement. The next challenge for the Oilers involves a three-game road trip against Chicago, Detroit, and Montreal.