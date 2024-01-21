Edmonton Oilers' updated depth chart after rumored Corey Perry free agent signing

The Edmonton Oilers are signing veteran forward Corey Perry, as per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

The official announcement of the deal is expected later today. It'll mark a notable move for the Oilers as they continue their impressive thirteen-game winning streak as one of the hottest teams in hockey.

Perry's availability on the free-agent market arose from the termination of his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in November. The Blackhawks had signed the 38-year-old forward to a one-year, $4 million contract after acquiring his signing rights from Tampa Bay.

However, after an incident violating the terms of his contract and organizational standards, Perry's stint in Chicago was cut short. It led to his removal from the lineup. In a statement following his termination, Perry acknowledged struggles with alcohol and expressed a commitment to address these issues with behavioral health experts.

Now, Perry finds himself with a new opportunity in Edmonton, joining a team on an impressive winning streak under the leadership of coach Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers have had a challenging start to the season. However, they have overcome that with just six points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for second place in the Pacific Division, with four games available.

Regarding the Oilers' lineup, Perry could potentially slot into the third-line right-winger position, possibly displacing Derek Ryan. This move would allow Ryan to shift back to the fourth-line center position. However, CapFriendly notes that the Oilers face cap constraints, and Perry's signing may require corresponding moves to free up space. One possible solution could be sending center James Hamblin back to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, allowing Ryan to assume the fourth-line center role.

Given their strong performance, it may be challenging for Perry to break into the Oilers' top-six forward group. However, he could impact in a net-front power-play role with a strong start in Alberta.

A quick look at Corey Perry's situation so far

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson faced an emotional moment on November 28 when he put veteran forward Corey Perry on waivers. Along with Nick Foligno, Perry was brought in for a leadership and mentorship role during the team's rebuilding phase.

However, Perry's "alcohol-fueled" behavior at an event in November violated team policy, leading to his release. Davidson admitted to inadequate due diligence and emphasized it as a "workplace matter" with no legal implications.

Perry apologized and expressed a commitment to addressing mental health and alcohol issues. Now, Edmonton Oilers' GM Ken Holland is reportedly eyeing Perry for his surging team, which has won 13 straight, aiming to bolster their playoff push.