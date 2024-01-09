Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 9, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago. The Oilers are coming off seven straight victories, while the Blackhawks have secured a solitary win in their last five games.

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports and 630 CHED AM

Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Oilers have a 20-15-1 record after defeating the Ottawa Senators 3-1 in their last game. On average, Edmonton scores 3.58 goals per game and allows an average of 3.14 goals. Its power play success rate is 26.1%, while its penalty kill efficiency is 80.3%.

The Oilers are considered the favorites with moneyline odds of -438. Ryan Fanti (hip) is sidelined due to injury, though.

Edmonton Oilers: Key players and injury status

Connor McDavid has performed well for the Oilers, with 14 goals and 40 assists in 34 games for 54 points. Leon Draisaitl has also been contributing significantly, accumulating 42 points (18 goals and 24 assists).

Stuart Skinner has 16-9-1 record with a goals-against average of 2.76 and a save percentage of .898.

Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

The Blackhawks have a 12-26-2 record this season after winning their last game 4-3 against the Calgary Flames.

They are allowing 2.35 goals per game and conceding 3.75. Their power play success rate is 13.5%, while their penalty kill rate is at 74.6%. The Blackhawks are considered underdogs against the Oilers, with moneyline odds of +338.

Chicago Blackhawks: Key players and injury status

Connor Bedard has been a key player for Blackhawks this season, tallying 33 points with 15 goals and 18 assists. Another significant contributor for Chicago is Phillip Kurashev, who has 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists).

In goal, Petr Mrazek has a 10-13-1 record, with a goals-against average of 3.26 and a save percentage of .903.

Seth Jones (upper body), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Luke Philp (achilles), Taylor Hall (knee), Tyler Johnson (foot), Samuel Savoie (leg), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) and Taylor Raddysh (groin) are unavailable due to injury.