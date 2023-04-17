It's that time! The Stanley Cup playoffs begin today with eight NHL teams in action. The Edmonton Oilers are on a roll. They are considered one of the favorites to come out of the Western conference. However, the Los Angeles Kings are no rollovers. They will be a big challenge the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. Fans expect the series to go down to the wire.

The Oilers and Kings teams will face each other tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on national networks such as SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and ESPN. Other playoff games will be on TBS and TNT.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview of the series

Despite winning the Stanley Cup twice in his career, it has been six years since Kings defenseman Drew Doughty appeared in a playoff game. The NHL's biggest stage will be waiting for Doughty and the Kings as they begin their first-round series against the dominant Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. It will be the second straight year these teams face off in the round.

Doughty was forced to watch from the press box last postseason due to a wrist injury that required surgery. The Oilers came back from a 3-2 deficit to beat the Kings in seven games. They reached the Western Conference Final, but were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in four games.

Since their second Stanley Cup run in 2014, the Kings have failed to advance beyond the first round of the playoffs. In order to advance this year, they will have to slow down five-time NHL scoring champion Connor McDavid. This will not be an easy task.

The Edmonton Oilers are in outstanding shape heading into the postseason. They are on a nine-game winning streak and have won 14 of their last 15 games.

With 64 goals and 153 points on the season, McDavid won the Maurice Richard Trophy and Art Ross Trophy. Not only is he playing at an elite level, but he is also surrounded by the best supporting cast of his career. The Kings will have to find a way to slow them down, otherwise this series could end quickly.

