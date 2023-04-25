Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Injury Report - 25th April | NHL Playoffs 2023

The Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings are gearing up for a crucial Game 5 showdown as they remain deadlocked at two games apiece in the series. Both teams are expected to bring their A-game and leave it all on the ice.

Injuries have also plagued key players from both sides. This makes the upcoming game even more challenging as both teams will need to rely on their remaining players to fill the gaps left by their injured teammates.

Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark placed on Injured reserve

In unfortunate news for the Oilers, forward Mattias Janmark will miss his fourth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a foot injury. The team has not provided any updates on when Janmark is expected to return.

Fans and the team alike will eagerly await any news on his condition, as Janmark's absence has undoubtedly been felt on the ice. For now, he can be considered out until more information is available.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ryan Murray placed on Injured reserve

Ryan Murray, defenseman for the Oilers, has been out of action since December 23 due to a back injury. The team initially stated that he was expected to be out until at least April 25, which means he will miss the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Murray has been a key player for the Oilers this season, so his absence will be felt. There is currently no update on his condition or when he's expected to return. Fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery for Murray.

Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte placed on Injured reserve

Blake Lizotte's absence is a blow for the Los Angeles Kings, as the 25-year-old forward has been a consistent contributor during the regular season. Lizotte played in the first two games of the first-round series before being sidelined with a lower-body injury.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Lizotte tallied 34 points, 60 penalty minutes, and 96 hits in 81 games, demonstrating his value as a versatile player who can contribute at both ends of the ice.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jacob Ingham on Injured reserve

Jacob Ingham's injury setback is a blow to both his personal development and the Los Angeles Kings' goaltending depth. The young goaltender is expected to need five to six months to recover, leaving him unavailable for selection for today's crucial Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ingham has been on the injured reserve list since the beginning of the season and was set to be sent to the minors once he was fully healthy.

As the puck drops, all eyes will be on the available players as they battle it out. With the series tied, everything is up for grabs. It promises to be an exciting and nail-biting match-up that hockey fans won't want to miss.

