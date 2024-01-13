Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 13th 2024

The Edmonton Oilers play the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday. The puck drop for the game is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET.

The Oilers have a record of 22-15-1, while the Canadiens are 17-18-6.

TV channel list and livestreaming

NHL fans can catch all the action live on television. In Canada, CBC (English) and TVA Sports (French) will broadcast the game, while fans can also tune in to NBC Sports California.

They can also watch the matchup on the go by live streaming it on CBC Gem, ESPN+ and Sportsnet.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

The Edmonton Oilers enter tonight's game after beating tough opponents like the Flyers, Senators, Blackhawks and Red Wings. The reason is the strong offense behind it, which has been scoring at 3.53 goals per game, as well as managing to score on power play opportunities for a rate of about 25.4%.

Zach Hyman is the Oilers' highest goal scorer with 26 goals, while Connor McDavid has proven to be an influential playmaker with 40 assists. They have an unstoppable attacking trio, which includes Leon Draisaitl, who leads with 110 shots on goal.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been important for the Oilers, with a respectable record of 17-9-1. Of 725 shots, Skinner allowed 71 goals with a commendable 2.69 GAA and trusted .901 SV%.

Unlike the Bruins, however, the Montreal Canadiens approach this game following losses to the Flyers and Sharks while having managed a victory over the Rangers. The Canadiens look to bounce back at home with an average of 2.71 goals per game and a percentage mark for power play opportunities sitting on the record book as high as 17.

The best Montreal Canadiens players include Nick Suzuki, who leads the team with 12 goals; Mike Matheson, who has 23 assists; and Cole Caufield, who has struck a shot at goal as many as 147 times. Goaltender Jake Allen has a 4-8-1 record after facing those shots of about 469 and letting the ball pass through his nets for 47 goals.

Oilers and Canadiens – Head-to-head

In 32 games between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens, the Oilers have outperformed with 19 wins, while the total number of victories for the Canadiens stands at 13.

These two teams have zero draws. Montreal barely has the edge in results with overtime by 4-2, while the Oilers score two wins and four losses. Penalty shootouts have seen one win and one loss by each team. Edmonton has the higher average scores with an estimated 3.2 goals per game, while Montreal follows suit, scoring a mere 2.9 points every game.