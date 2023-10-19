Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Oct. 19, 2023

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the Edmonton Oilers are set to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center in what promises to be an exciting NHL matchup.

Hockey fans can catch all the action live when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers Game info

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu.

ESPN+ and Hulu. Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

As the Oilers and Flyers square off in this early-season matchup, both teams will be looking to build on their recent successes and address their respective weaknesses.

Edmonton Oilers Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers' last game on Oct. 17 saw them dominate the Nashville Predators with a convincing 6-1 victory on the road. This strong performance was a significant improvement from their initial games, where they allowed an alarming average of 6.00 goals per game.

Despite this recent resurgence, the Oilers still find themselves ranked 30th in the NHL when it comes to goals allowed, with an average of 4.33 goals per game. Defensive improvements are undoubtedly a focus for the team as they aim to climb the rankings.

In terms of shots allowed, the Edmonton Oilers are currently sitting at 18th in the league, conceding an average of 30.0 shots per game. Their penalty kill, on the other hand, has struggled significantly, with the unfortunate distinction of being the worst in the league at a meager 44.4% success rate.

Goaltender Jack Campbell, with a record of 1-1-0, carries a 3.43 goals against average and a .915 save percentage as he looks to bolster the Oilers' defensive efforts.

Philadelphia Flyers Game preview

The Philadelphia Flyers, in contrast, are coming off a strong performance in their most recent game on Oct. 17, where they secured a 2-0 victory at home against the Vancouver Canucks.

Their defensive performance has been relatively consistent, with an average of 2.33 goals allowed per game, ranking them 12th in the NHL. This robust defense is complemented by allowing an average of 29.7 shots per game, placing them in the middle of the pack at 16th in the league.

Philadelphia's penalty kill hasn't been the strongest, with a success rate of 75.0%, landing them at the 23rd spot in the NHL rankings. Goaltender Carter Hart has been pivotal in maintaining their defensive stability, boasting a record of 2-1-0, a 3.53 goals-against average and an impressive .921 save percentage.

Hart even has a shutout to his name in just three appearances, highlighting his reliability in the net.