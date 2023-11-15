Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 15th, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1) will face off against the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3) on Wednesday, Nov 15th at 8.30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Tune in to ESPN+, SportsNet, and ROOT Sports NW to catch the action.

Oilers are riding the momentum of a convincing 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, while the Kraken are eager to bounce back from a recent 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Wednesday, November 15, at 8.30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, November 15, at 8.30 p.m. ET Venue : Rogers Place, Edmonton

: Rogers Place, Edmonton Broadcast : ESPN+, SportsNet ROOT Sports NW

: ESPN+, SportsNet ROOT Sports NW Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: 630 CHED AM, WGR 550 Sports Radio, Fox Sports Radio

Seattle Kraken have faced challenges at both defensive and offensive fronts

A tough season unfolds for the Seattle Kraken as their offense struggles, managing only 2.50 goals per game, and scoring a meager two goals in the last two games.

The top line, led by Jaden Schwartz and Oliver Bjorkstrand with 14 goals and 12 assists, stands out, but the remaining offense faces challenges.

Only three players have tallied four or more goals this season, making the offense top-heavy and susceptible to opponenets' defensive strategies.

Disappointingly, the defense has allowed an average of 3.50 goals per game, conceding nine goals in the recent two-game span.

While William Borgen and Jamie Oleksiak contribute 1.2 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit struggles, allowing opponents free rein to take shots on goal.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer's performance adds to the woes, with a .891 save percentage, a 3.37 GAA, and -3.0 goals saved average on 258 shots.

The Kraken's injury report includes Andre Burakovsky, (Upper Body - Out), Jordan Eberle (Lower Body - Questionable), and Brandon Tanev (Lower Body - Questionable).

The Edmonton Oilers aim for a turnaround by relying on their offensive capabilities

The Edmonton Oilers have faced consistent offensive struggles this season, averaging only 2.79 goals per game. However, a recent positive development has been that the unit has scored eight goals in the last two games.

Leading the charge, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman have been instrumental with 14 goals and 19 assists, guiding the top two lines.

Notably, Connor McDavid, Evander Kane, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have contributed 10 goals and 24 assists, while defenseman Evan Bouchard's three goals and nine assists from the point have added a new dimension to the offense.

Despite this recent offensive surge, the defense has encountered challenges, allowing an average of 3.71 goals per game.

Cody Ceci and Darnell Nurse, with a combined 1.3 defensive point shares, have provided some stability, but the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, leaving opponents with open shots on the net.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner's performance has been below par, with a .876 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA on 249 shots, resulting in -6.8 goals saved above average.

In terms of injuries, Ryan Fanti is out with a hip issue, while Connor Brown (Lower Body - Questionable) face uncertainities.