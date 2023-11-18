Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 18th 2023

The Edmonton Oilers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at Amalie Arena, Tampa. The Oilers are coming off three consecutive victories, while the Lightning have secured a solitary victory in the last three games.

Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Info

Date and Time: Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 630 CHED AM, 102.5 The Bone

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Oilers have a record of 5-9-1 after defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in their last game. On average, the Oilers are scoring 2.87 goals per game while allowing 3.67 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 25% and have a penalty kill efficiency of 74.1%.

They are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -123.

Expand Tweet

Edmonton Oilers key players and injury status

One of the standout performers for Edmonton this season has been Leon Draisaitl who totalled 21 points in 15 games. Evan Bouchard has also made an impact, contributing 15 points (three goals and 12 assists).

In goal, Stuart Skinner has a 4-5 record, allowing 34 goals while making 250 saves.

Ryan Fanti (Hip), Dylan Holloway (Knee) and Mattias Janmark (Shoulder) are sidelined due to injuries.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Lightning has a record of 7-6-4 this season after winning their last game 4-2 against the Blackhawks. The Lightning are allowing 3.35 goals per game and conceding 3.59 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 30.4% and the penalty kill rate is at 83.7%.

The Lightning are considered underdogs against the Oilers, with moneyline odds of +101.

Tampa Bay Lightning key players and injury status

Nikita Kucherov has been a key player for Tampa Bay, contributing 24 points in 16 games, averaging around 1.4 points per game. He has scored a total of 11 goals and provided 13 assists. Brayden Point has also been performing well this season, scoring seven goals and 14 assists which resulted in 21 points so far.

Matt Tomkins has a 1-2-0 record with a save percentage of .889 with a total of 80 saves and allowing 10 goals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Back), Conor Sheary (Upper Body) and Anthony Cirelli (Undisclosed) are unavailable for today's game.